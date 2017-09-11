Jana Duggar Forced With Single ‘Little Girls’ At Joe & Kendra’s Wedding, Twin John’s Courting Rumor Grows

Jana Duggar is the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but she has never publicly courted, let alone married. In the past few years, the 27-year-old Duggar saw her younger sisters – Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna – get married before they hit the age of 23 and now, her 22-year-old brother, Joseph Duggar, just got hitched this weekend. Despite the fact that her twin John David is also not married, Jana draws a lot of attention as the unmarried Duggar.

In fact, at Joe and Kendra’s wedding this past Friday, Jana was categorized with the unmarried girls in the family, the next oldest girl, Johannah Faith Duggar, only being 11-years-old. This became clear when the family released a set of videos from Joe’s siblings, wishing him all the best as he moves forward in his life with Kendra Caldwell.

All the married girls got to make a separate video with their husbands and, at times, with their kids. On the other hand, Jana Duggar had to congratulate the new couple with four other pre-teen girls, who were Johannah, 11, Jennifer, 10, Jordyn-Grace, 8, and Josie, 7.

When Counting On fans saw this, they became outraged over the fact that Jana, even at the age of 27, does not get to live her own life and had to stay to babysit her young siblings.

“That must be all the girls that are left at home,” a fan commented on the video Jana led with all the unmarried girls. “I feel bad for Janna having to share a room with such little girls. She deserves a room of her own.”

“I agree Jana should have her own space,” another chimed in. “Yes the chose to be all in one room years ago before all the little girls were even born and they were all younger. Jana is a 27 year old woman not some little girl.”

Some even went as far as to state that the 27-year-old Duggar should be “allowed to get an education” and “a job instead of being treated like an indentured servant.”

This is not the first time that the Duggar family got criticized for taking advantage of the fact that Jana is not courting or married off. Being one of the oldest kids still living under her parents’ roof, she has been featured many times on family Facebook doing chores, fixing things, baking gardening, and improving her family home.

Jana has expressed in the past that she wants to be like her younger sisters, who got a husband and started their own families. While there were a few men – notably Tim Tebow and Jonathan Hartono – who were associated with her, none have come through in a real courtship.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online.

“I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

At the same time, she has made it clear that she will not get married for the sake of moving out of her family home.

“I’m not just out to get married to the first one that comes along,” she said on a video on Entertainment Weekly.

On the other hand, courting rumors have been gaining momentum for her fraternal twin, John David Duggar. He is an experienced pilot, which means that he has a level of freedom to travel that Jana does not have.

The word on the street is that her twin is courting someone in Texas, whom he visits by flying out from Arkansas. Because of his jet-set life, he “spends very little time at home in Arkansas” because he divides his time “between pilot training classes in Mississippi and courting in the Lone Star State,” according to Hollywood Gossip, where his girlfriend lives.

For this wedding, Jana played the crucial role in assisting that the big day goes as planned. She accompanied Kendra to Kentucky to help her pick out the perfect dress.

Do you think Jana will ever have a wedding of her own? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]