Jenelle Evans Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Focuses On Kids Amid Custody Drama With Nathan Griffith’s Mom

Jenelle Evans is facing a custody battle over her middle child, 3-year-old Kaiser, with the mother of Nathan Griffith. However, as fans can see on Twitter and Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 star isn’t letting the court drama get to her.

As the mother of three prepares to marry her fiancé, David Eason, she’s focusing on life at home with her three kids, including her youngest daughter, 7-month-old Ensley, who she recently shared a couple of new photos of on social media.

“Keep shining, beautiful, the world needs your light,” Jenelle Evans wrote in a quote to her daughter on September 9.

Jenelle Evans welcomed daughter Ensley with Eason in January of this year and weeks later, she became engaged. Since then, she and Eason have been planning for their September 23 wedding, which is set to take place in North Carolina.

Unfortunately for the longtime reality star, she was hit with a shocking court filing against her recently and now, she and Doris Davidson, the mother of Griffin, her former fiancé, may be headed to court to fight for custody of Kaiser.

While Jenelle Evans hasn’t said all that much on Twitter about Davidson’s court filing against her, in which she unsuccessfully requested emergency custody of the boy, she did tell her fans and followers that she didn’t feel obligated to respond to the controversy. As she explained to fans, what’s going on in her life is her “personal business.”

In Davidson’s court filing, she accused Jenelle Evans of being an unfit parent and using drugs while pregnant.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

In other Jenelle Evans news, she and her mother, Barbara Evans, are preparing to go to court on the currently airing episodes of Teen Mom 2. Although the women were actually in court several months ago to fight for custody of 8-year-old Jace, fans are just now seeing the ordeal start as it plays out on the series.

As fans of the show may have heard, Jenelle Evans ultimately lost her bid for full custody of Jace but was granted with visitation rights to the boy.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]