Kailyn Lowry Defends Baby Daddy Chris Lopez On Twitter, Still Has No Baby Name?

Kailyn Lowry doesn’t want her fans and followers to think that her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, is getting too comfortable on the turf of another man.

Over the weekend on Twitter, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three was confronted by a fan who reacted to a photo she shared on social media of Lopez at her home with their young son, “Baby Lo.” In the fan’s tweet, the woman pointed out that Lopez was laying in the home that another man purchased for his own family.

“This one moves in all up in the dirty,” the woman wrote, referring to the home in Delaware that she believed had been purchased by Kailyn Lowry’s former husband, Javi Marroquin.

“You’re funny because I BOUGHT THE HOUSE,” Kailyn Lowry responded.

Kailyn Lowry first came under fire for having another man in the home she once shared with Marroquin last year as she filmed for the seventh season of Teen Mom 2. As fans may recall, a man was seen at her home but chose to have his face blurred out on the series.

While the mystery man’s face was never actually revealed, Lopez was named as a possibility.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating one another last year after Lowry announced that her marriage to Javi Marroquin had come to an end in May.

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the longtime reality star still doesn’t appear to have given her third child a name. Instead, she continues to refer to the boy as “Baby Lo” on Twitter and Instagram.

Throughout Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy, she frequently asked her fans and followers online for help deciding on a baby name. However, after many fans sent her suggestions about what she should name her child, she revealed that she did not like any of the names and would be waiting until she came across something perfect to make his name official.

