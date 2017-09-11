‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of September 11-15: Bill Punches Liam As Tension Rises

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 11-15 reveal a few exits amid rising tensions. As most followers of this CBS soap opera already know, Rome Flynn and Pierson Fode will both be exiting the soap this week. They will be leaving the soap in the aftermath of the Spectra Building fire and all the drama surrounding Sally’s (Courtney Hope) hopes being shattered, and Bill beginning to feel the heat for his crimes.

Zende (Rome Flynn) will leave for Paris on September 11, and Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Nicole (Reign Edwards) could be leaving with him for the time being. It is still unsure how Nicole will return to the Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers indicate that there are several storyline options available to rewrite her into the script. She could prefer life in Los Angeles versus the glamor of Paris, or they could try a long-distance marriage, or maybe Nicole could return with a new recast Zende.

Thomas (Pierson Fode) will also make his exit this week on September 14. According to Inquisitr, Thomas will call Sally and tell her that he is choosing to live in New York with Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) and their son, Douglas. Thomas will dump her by phone and encourage her to move on with her life because it is unfair to keep stringing her on in the hopes that one day he will return to her.

Steffy unknowingly interrupts Katie’s secret liaison with Wyatt when she arrives unannounced. Catch #BoldandBeautiful weekdays on CBS! pic.twitter.com/ovkW0TZWZJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 11, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via their Twitter feed reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will come a-knocking at the wrong time and she will find Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) in the middle of an intimate near-naked moment. Steffy will go over to Wyatt’s place and find Katie warming his bed.

Just as Sally faces yet another defeat, she will receive stunning news from Liam. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that either Liam (Scott Clifton) will force his father, Bill (Don Diamont), to fork up the cash to save Spectra or he will come to the rescue himself. Sally will be over the moon that at least she will be able to see her dreams for her company come to fruition even though her personal life is in tatters.

Can't get enough of Liam and Dollar Bill Spencer? Watch all your favorite episodes of #BoldandBeautiful now! https://t.co/JgjyIEjGbk pic.twitter.com/E83fSpRqyg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill cannot believe that he may be forced to pay for the consequences of his action. His temper will flare and explode when Liam continually prods and pushes him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Bill will throw “an epic punch.” Of course, this will only serve to widen the rift between father and son and make Liam more determined than ever to have his revenge.

