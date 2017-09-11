‘Big Brother 19’: Raven Walton Claims She’s A Winner Despite Losing Chance At $500K ‘BB19’ Grand Prize

Raven Walton has declared herself a winner. Big Brother 19’s ousted “Arkan-sassy” dance instructor may have landed in the jury instead of the final two, but she still believes she emerged a winner on the CBS summertime reality show. Raven says her main goal on Big Brother wasn’t the $500,000 grand prize, but instead to inspire others who suffer from gastroparesis and other serious medical ailments. Walton also said her Big Brother housemates were running scared during her final days in the game and likely lobbied to get her out because they knew they could never beat her in the final two.

“I think it would have swayed votes pretty heavily,” Raven told Parade of what would have happened had she stayed in the Big Brother house.

“People know I am a fighter and knew I had to give up a lot to be here. I’m not trying to sound like I’m bragging, but I think Christmas and Josh knew if I got to final two, I not only have a great story, but I had no blood on my hands. I won by just being on the show and getting to share my story. I’m a winner in my book.”

Walton has said that competing on Big Brother has been on her bucket list, and now she can check that off. While she didn’t take home the Big Brother grand prize, Raven revealed that she hopes her appearance on BB19 inspired others to try their hardest even if they have been told they can’t do something.

“I just really hope my gameplay inspired someone who has an ailment or has gastroparesis or any other disease, because I know what it’s like to be told, ‘Oh, you’re just a sick girl, you can’t do anything, you’ll never be able to do that,'” Raven explained.

“My goal is to inspire someone and give my disease a name. That was my goal coming into the house, and I hope that the BB community will think, ‘Wow, she didn’t give up! She tried her hardest at everything!’ I want to be an inspiration. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. If I’ve only inspired one person through all this, then I’m a winner.”

Raven Walton has been very vocal about her ailments, some of which left her Big Brother housemates scratching their heads in disbelief. In addition to gastroparesis, which requires her to wear a pacemaker in her stomach, Walton revealed she has “Rough Kneecap Syndrome,” an inverted spine, and “Raven’s Disease,” a disease so rare that only two people in the world allegedly have it. Despite her long list of medical problems, Raven’s doctors miraculously cleared her to compete on Big Brother 19.

“I’ve dealt with disease my whole life, I know how to take care of myself,” Walton told TV Guide. “I had my medicines. If I get sick, there’s nothing else they can do except say ‘take your medicine.’ This disease makes me who I am and I’m glad I got to share it with the world and spread the word at [sic] gastroparesis.”

Raven Walton will join the rest of the jury on Big Brother’s finale night to announce the winner of the 19th season of the CBS reality show. The Big Brother 19 finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 20 on CBS.

