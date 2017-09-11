September 11 Attack: $2.3Trillion Reportedly Missing, New Reports Alleged 9/11 Links With Saudi Arabia

Disclaimer: Following article has graphic images.

It’s been 16 years since the September 11 terror attack and the internet is still providing new conspiracy theories every other day. After the carnage of the 9/11 attack, different theories allegedly blamed different powerful government officials and some even reportedly suggested that the government members might have been behind those attacks.

As many of our readers know this for a fact that many of these theories can easily be debunked as speculations and nonsense, there are many conspiracy theorists still believes that missing cash of trillion dollars point towards a more sinister side of the attack.

According to a conspiracy theory, the day before the 9/11 attack, former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld admitted the Pentagon managed to somehow lose $2.3 trillion from its budget. This would have been a massive story during that time but it was completely forgotten the next day as the entire world witnessed the attacks on the Twin Towers.

“According to some estimates we cannot track $2.3 trillion in transactions,” Rumsfeld admitted.

Not only this, different conspiracy theorists argued the involvement of the different powerful bodies in the attack. Some even spread the fake news that the officials hijacked a plane and crashed it into the Pentagon to destroy all the evidence of the missing $2.3 trillion.

A reporter on Now Daily said the following:

“We know for a fact the day before September 11 Rumsfeld came out and told us all there was $2.3trillion (£1.72trillion) missing.” “What happened the next day?” “Accounting offices in the Pentagon were blown up and accounting offices based in New York building in the World Trade Centre were demolished.”

Many theorists even believe that the missing trillions were reportedly spent on deep space exploration programs.

“We cannot track” does not officially mean that the said money is missing from the government account. It simply meant that their system was out of date and was not compatible with each other during that time that they cannot track those transactions across the departments. In order to keep the tracks, they would have to do it manually. The $2.3 trillion money is not missing, it went into the Pentagon, and different products and services came out from it.

Readers should understand that when Donald Rumsfeld mentioned the missing $2.3 trillion, he did not mean the money was stolen — he meant lost. However, it’s really just about the way the money was accounted for. So, it looks like the conspiracy theorists might have gotten a bit carried away with their nonsense claims.

Meanwhile, a recent report from New York Post via Al Jazeera suggests the deep connections between the 9/11 attack with the Saudi Arabia. New evidence in a 9/11 lawsuit against the government of Saudi alleges the embassy in Washington may have funded a test run for the deadly attacks.

The said evidence was submitted as part of a class action lawsuit against the government of Saudi Arabia and it alleges that the embassy paid for two Saudi nationals to fly from Phoenix to Washington two years before planes hit the Pentagon, World Trade Center, and slammed into in Pennsylvania as part of a “dry run.”

An international disputes attorney Waleed Nassar, who represents two Saudi Arabia’s charities, said, “the evidence, along with much of what has been submitted, is innuendo and circumstantial.”

According to the reports, during the flight in November 1999, the Saudis were reported to have attempted to get into the plane’s cockpit to test its security. According to the Post’s claims, the onboard pilots made an emergency due to this and the men were later interrogated by the FBI agents.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]