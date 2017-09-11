Mel B Spotted On A Cozy Date With Married Beverly Hills Cop Amid Divorce Drama

Former Spice Girls member Mel B is currently in a very public divorce proceeding but that doesn’t stop her from going back to the dating scene.

In a recent report by the Mirror, it has been alleged that Mel B has put her failed marriage behind and moved on to a Beverly Hills policeman, Ryan Lawrence. According to the news outlet, the 42-year-old singer is having a fling with the cop, who is still currently married.

The 32-year-old hostage negotiator was reportedly introduced to the singer at the beginning of the year by a senior Beverly Hills Police Department officer. Sources revealed that Ryan is currently married to a registered nurse named Morgan.

Rumors of the affair started after Mel B and Ryan were spotted on a cozy lunch date. The rumored couple was photographed by the singer’s 18-year-old daughter, Phoenix.

In the photo, which was uploaded to Snapchat, Mel B and Ryan can be seen enjoying their sandwiches together. The police officer appeared to be aware that their photo was being taken as he stared straight at the camera.

Scary Spice, on the other hand, seemed preoccupied with other things and busy talking on her phone. By the looks of it, the snap was taken weeks ago because of Mel B’s noticeably longer hair. It can be recalled that the singer sported a shorter cropped hairdo during her divorce trial against ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Although Mel B and Ryan have not been seen out together in public before, many were quick to speculate that the two have been dating for a few months now.

Mel B seen in public for the FIRST time with married Beverly Hills police officer Ryan Lawrence amid romance claims https://t.co/7XZrHM4vzs — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Ryan’s wife, Morgan, was allegedly furious about the rumored affair. Sources revealed that she learned of the romance only this month. The registered nurse took to Instagram and branded Mel B “Old Spice,” adding that she “will never replace her.”

Despite reports of their fling, the Mirror claimed that Ryan and Morgan were pictured together outside their California home last week, both wearing their wedding rings. There were also claims that the couple is working on their marriage.

However, sources claimed that the police officer is still hopeful to have a future with the singer, adding that they continue to communicate with each other.

“Ryan and Mel are still FaceTiming each other. He hasn’t given up hope on a relationship.”

Interestingly, there were also claims that Ryan might be telling his wife a different story but really has no intention of fixing the marriage.

“Ryan might be telling Morgan something different, but he has no intention of going back to her. He’s told Mel he doesn’t love his wife and wants out. Once the dust has settled he plans to end the marriage and go on a vacation with Mel, they’ve got it all planned out.”

So far, Mel B has yet to officially address the rumors. Make sure to check back for more updates.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]