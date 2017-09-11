Dean Unglert Admits He Blew His Chance To Be ‘The Bachelor’ With His Bad Behavior On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Dean Unglert was sitting pretty to be the next star of The Bachelor, but his bad behavior on Bachelor in Paradise ultimately sealed his fate for him. Unglert, who was first introduced to fans on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, had the impossible good looks and interesting back story to make for an interesting season of The Bachelor, but an ill-fated trip to Mexico for the Bachelor in Paradise spinoff showed a less-than-flattering side of him.

While it’s not a big surprise that Dean Unglert is still single after playing head games with Bachelor in Paradise beauties Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard in Mexico earlier this summer, the 26-year-old reality star now admits his behavior in Paradise is what also cost him the coveted leading man gig on The Bachelor.

“I talked about it very informally with a few people, but there was never a formal offer extended or anything like that,” Dean told Entertainment Tonight.

“If you watch two episodes of Paradise, you’ll see very quickly why I’m not the Bachelor this year.”

Dean famously broke Kristina’s heart on Bachelor in Paradise, sending mixed signals after spending the night with her and ultimately deciding to pursue things with D-Lo instead.

The ballad of Kristina and Dean continues. Do you think KrisDeana will happen? #bachelorinparadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

But even before his messy Bachelor in Paradise love triangle, Dean Unglert admitted he probably wasn’t ready to take on ABC’s highest-profile reality TV role.

“I just don’t think I’m ready for it,” Unglert told E! News of The Bachelor earlier this year.

“I just think that from an emotional standpoint I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything. I think I have a ways to go before I’m ready for something like that.”

Unglert added that he wouldn’t rule out a gig as The Bachelor in the future, though.

“I don’t want to say I have no interest in being the Bachelor,” Dean added. “I just think I still have a lot of personal growth to do before I’m ready for something like that.”

Excited to see @deanie_babies' journey to find love continue on @bachelorinparadise. A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Bachelor fans shouldn’t rule out seeing Dean Unglert as The Bachelor once he grows up a little bit. In fact, a few years away from the ABC franchise didn’t hurt the show’s recently announced Bachelor star.

Producers for The Bachelor went back five years to find their next leading man, recently announcing that pro race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be doling out roses to more than two dozen ladies on the upcoming season of the ABC franchise. Bachelor fans haven’t seen Arie since 2012 when he was the runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. Arie is 36-years-old, a decade older than Dean Unglert is, and fans wrote him off as The Bachelor years ago.

Take a look at the video below to see Dean Unglert breaking Kristina Schulman’s heart on Bachelor in Paradise.

The new season of The Bachelor premieres in January on ABC.

[Featured Image by Paul Hebert/ABC]