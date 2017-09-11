These Insane ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Possibilities Are Too Shocking To Believe

Game of Thrones Season 7 has just been over. But, people are already talking about the possibilities in Season 8. The final season of the hugely popular HBO show is expected to break numerous records in terms of viewership. Meanwhile, fans are speculating about the incredible things that might happen in the next season. They are aptly calling these #FakeGameofThronesSpoilers.

Let’s start with Ned Stark, the original gentleman who was beheaded pretty early on the show. When everyone thought he was the “hero,” King Joffrey ordered his execution. According to recent speculations, Ned Stark is alive. To be honest, they never showed his beheading on camera. So, this speculation has been there for many seasons now.

Game of Thrones has always managed to surprise and shock its fans by coming up with the unexpected. When the show ends with Season 8, fans are expecting an all-time high, in terms of surprising elements in the plot. One of the “fake spoilers” suggest that Lyanna Mormont kills the Night King and all three dragons single-handedly. And, she takes the Iron Throne after that. If this happens, it will surely be an extra-ordinary twist.

Another speculation about GoT Season 8 is that two arch-rivals, Daenerys and Cersei, will become best friends and share the seven kingdoms equally. Now, if you know Cersei even a little bit, you are not going to believe this can happen.

This must be one of the unlikeliest possibilities on the show, especially when Cersei has already started plotting against the Mother of Dragons by the end of Season 7.

According to another speculation, the entire show has been a dream for Bran Stark. In Season 8, he finally wakes up to realize it. There are speculations about Jon Snow as well. Snow, whose real identity has been revealed to be Aegon Targaryen, is speculated to kill the Night King by melting the ice around his heart with a hug.

Arya changes face and becomes d night king. Other white walkers kill d real one in confusion and become orphans.#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers — Ashu (@ashutoshjain25) August 20, 2017

The speculations continue as there are rumors that the entire plotline of GoT Season 8 has been leaked. The leak has been declared as illegitimate on this Reddit page that elaborately explains why it can’t be real. The actors get the script only a month before the shooting schedule.

Since the final script of the next season has just been completed, it is highly improbable that it is leaked at this point of time.

Game of Thrones is known for its time-taking process of filming each season. According to Vanity Fair, there are rumors that Season 8 won’t air until 2019. Meanwhile, speculations are expected to go on.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]