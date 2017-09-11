Trump Faces Charges For Move To End DACA, Is Called ‘Illiterate And Uneducated’

The decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to put an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, does not sit well with many. In fact, a Gold Star family member described Trump as “illiterate and uneducated” while a former secretary of homeland security sued Trump for his actions against DACA and the Dreamers.

Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California system, filed a lawsuit against Trump on Friday. The lawsuit accuses Trump and his officials of violating administrative procedures since they did not provide DACA due process before deciding on terminating the program.

According to the New York Times, Napolitano claims that the latest controversial move by Trump “harmed the thousands of undocumented students” attending the universities under her leadership. The school system that Napolitano handles has an estimated 238,000 students studying in 10 campuses. She also said that the university system will also be negatively affected by the loss of DACA and the “academic and cultural benefits” that Dreamers bring.

“I’m really outraged on behalf of our students, who have done everything that has been asked of them.”

Napolitano also said that most of the students in the DACA program “know only the United States as home.” Napolitano added that “to say that they have to be thinking about possible deportation is wrong on the law, inconsistent with our value and bad immigration policy.”

Napolitano was the secretary of homeland security when she created DACA back in 2012. The federal program that Napolitano founded allowed over 800,000 children of undocumented immigrants to stay in the United States without having to worry about being deported back to their countries. DACA also allowed these young people to find work in the country without encountering any legal issues.

Ending DACA allows Trump to further attack Obama's legacy, which seems to be an animating impulse of his presidency https://t.co/Np5Ks8AgOu — The Economist (@TheEconomist) September 11, 2017

Khizr Muazzam Khan, a Gold Star father, is a known Trump critic and he proved just that when he didn’t mince words when describing the POTUS.

“It is totally uncompassionate by an illiterate, uneducated president who would cause that harm to the nation and country.”

Khan, father of a U.S. Army captain killed in Iraq in 2004, was in Indianapolis on Saturday speaking to a group of over 1,000 people at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church when he challenged Trump and his move to get rid of the DACA program.

Khan’s tirade against Trump is nothing new. During the presidential campaign, Khan first gained attention after calling out Trump and his anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant position. Khan, who hails fro Pakistan, spoke up against Trump during last year’s Democratic National Convention.

Over DACA, Gold Star father Khizr Khan calls Trump 'illiterate and uneducated' https://t.co/KDXLEfyVcz — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2017

Khan is hoping that Congress can do something about this controversial move by Trump. The Trump administration gave those currently under the DACA program six months before its termination is enacted. This means DACA Dreamers can face deportation after six months.

The six-month delay also means Congress has very little time to work on immigration reform legislation. Trump advised Congress to “do your job” with regards to the DACA program.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]