Jamie Dornan Is Enjoying His Life With Amelia Warner — What About Dakota Johnson?

The Fifty Shades Freed teaser trailer was released earlier today and fans of this erotic drama could not be more excited. The short teaser gave us a glimpse of Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey’s (Jamie Dornan) honeymoon period.

Now, as the teaser has finally arrived, fans are wondering when they get to see the full red band trailer for the last part in the erotic trilogy. Meanwhile, there are reports that as the filming of Fifty Shades Freed wrapped last year, Jamie has officially moved on in his life and is enjoying every bit of his tension free life with wife Amelia Warner.

Both Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have been accused multiple times of having an affair. Despite being married to Amelia Warner and having two wonderful children, the 35-year-old Irish actor has been the subject of several cheating allegations.

During their multiple interviews, both stars of the Fifty Shades trilogy have made it clear that there was an immense trust and respect for each other, especially when it came down to filming sex scenes. Other than that, there was nothing going on between them when they portrayed BDSM-loving characters.

On September 9, Jamie Dornan escorted his wife at the premiere of Mary Shelley during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, reports Just Jared.

The Fall actor looked handsome in his Prada tuxedo while his wife sported an Alberta Ferretti outfit. The couple apparently looked happy with each other, reportedly proving to the fans of Fifty Shades series that Dakota Johnson is not at all involved in their married life.

On the other hand, even Dakota seems to be officially moved on from her Fifty Shades Darker days. It was earlier reported by the Inquisitr that the Need For Speed movie actress was spotted with a mysterious man in California. The released pictures made many speculate about her relationship status. However, as of now, The Peanut Butter Falcon movie actress is reportedly single and is concentrating on her future projects.

That being said, Dakota once mentioned in an earlier interview that there was a time during the filming of the erotic NSFW film that she needed her co-star Jamie Dornan to be protective of her. Based on the intensity of the film’s story, it is totally understandable why the actress felt that way. It should not, by any means, be considered that Dakota had romantic feelings for Jamie.

“Jamie Dornan is really protective over Dakota,” a source earlier shared to E! about the co-stars.

Directed by James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed is scheduled to release on February 8, 2018. Keep checking the Inquisitr for the latest trailer of the erotic film featuring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]