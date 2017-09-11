‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Will Maggie’s Baby Be Born During Season 8? Scott Gimple’s Surprising Answer

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres next month. What can fans expect to happen? One character people are curious about is Maggie Rhee, portrayed by Lauren Cohan. She is pregnant with Glenn Rhee’s (Steven Yeun) baby. It seems like she has been pregnant forever, but the actual timeline reveals it really hasn’t been that long. Will Glenn and Maggie’s baby be born during the upcoming season? Showrunner Scott Gimple answered that question and it might not be what viewers expect. His response also gives a clue about the timeline of future episodes.

On Sunday night, Chris Hardwick hosted The Walking Dead Season 8 preview special. One guest was Scott Gimple, who discussed what can be expected when the show returns. When it comes to Maggie, everyone wants to know when she is going to give birth. For those who were hoping to see Glenn and Maggie’s baby this season, it turns out that it probably won’t happen.

The showrunner revealed that Maggie’s baby will not be born in the upcoming season. However, he added that anything is possible. Due to his answer, it says a lot about the timeline of the show. It also confirms what the Inquisitr previously teased, that Maggie has not been pregnant as long as fans think. It just seems that way because of the long breaks between seasons.

In fact, the time that passed between the Season 6 finale and the Season 7 premiere was only three days. The events that took place last season occurred within a few weeks, not months like some viewers believe. This is why Maggie didn’t have a baby bump yet.

In Robert Kirkman’s comic books, Glenn and Maggie’s baby being delivered is not shown. Maggie goes from being in early pregnancy during the “All-Out War” to having a child that is about one-year-old after the battle is won. As TWD comic readers know, there is a big time jump after Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors are defeated.

A sign of this was teased in The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer, which shows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) looking older. He also has a cane. If the show follows the comic books, it will be due to Negan snapping Rick’s leg, leading to a permanent injury.

What do you think of what Scott Gimple revealed about Maggie’s baby in The Walking Dead? Season 8 premieres on October 22.

