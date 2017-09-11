Hurricane Irma: Storm Hits West Coast Of Florida And Donald Trump Calls It ‘Monsters’

Hurricane Irma is creating problems for the people of Florida. According to CNN, a storm has hit west coast of Florida and is now approaching Tampa Bay area.

The New York Times confirmed a storm-related fatality early Monday morning after two persons were found dead in an apartment in Shark Key. At least 26 people have been killed in the Caribbean so far. Various Floridians have been ordered to move to the safe places as early as possible, and many are seeking shelter from the storm.

Irma made landfall on Marco Island off Florida’s west coast with winds of up to 130mph. Millions of homes in the state are without power, and some parts of Miami are reportedly under water. President Donald Trump called it “a monster” as Hurricane Irma has torn the country, causing destruction at a large scale. It has left a trail of deaths and damages that may take years to repair. No doubt, it is the most powerful tropical cyclone that recently made landfall in Florida, and is the most dangerous Atlantic hurricane ever observed.

Back in 2005, Hurricane Katrina killed hundreds to thousands of people in the United States. It was one of the most destructive tropical cyclones in the history. The storm developed over the Bahamas from the interaction between the remnants of Tropical Depression Ten and the tropical waves. On the other hand, Hurricane Irma originated near the Cape Verde Islands from the tropical waves that moved the African coast.

Florida’s officials issued deadly warnings that were difficult for some to fathom. Governor Rick Scott claimed that the storm surge might kill thousands of people as it flows in fast. The storm has caused catastrophic damages in Barbuda, Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy, the Virgin Islands, and Anguilla. As of September 9, Hurricane Irma killed at least 30 people in different parts of the United States.

The US National Hurricane Center revealed that Irma might move over northern parts of Georgia and Florida on Monday afternoon. Footage from multiple locations shows flash floods caused by the storm surge, and trees have been bent over under the force of heavy winds.

Donald Trump has already been briefed about the storm and its path, while the Federal Emergency Management Agency has started transferring people to the safe places.