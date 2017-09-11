Lady Gaga Opens Up About Split From Taylor Kinney, Chronic Pain, And Feud With Madonna In New Netflix Docu

Lady Gaga has finally revealed the reason for her breakup with former fiancé Taylor Kinney.

The pop singer opened up about her heartbreak in her new Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, which tracks her life in the year leading up to the release of Joanne, her fifth studio album. The documentary was directed by Chris Moukarbel and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

According to People, the beginning of Gaga: Five Foot Two shows the “Bad Romance” singer disclosing that she and Kinney were not in a good place.

“Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks. My threshold for bulls**t with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.”

Lady Gaga and the Chicago Fire star began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2015. Gaga announced their split in July 2016, telling fans that she and her beau had been “taking a break.” They have since managed to remain on good terms, with none of the usual mudslinging one would expect of celebrity exes. But in Gaga: Five Foot Two, viewers will get to see the pop singer breaking down over the fact that her career might have contributed to her breakup with Kinney.

“My love life has just imploded,” Gaga says in the documentary.

“I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

The movie she was referring to was A Star Is Born, the upcoming musical drama directed by Bradley Cooper.

Aside from the heartbreaking reason for her split from Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga also talked about dealing with the chronic pain from her hip injury and about her relationship with Madonna.

@vmagazine by @hedislimane A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

In Gaga: Five Foot Two, the singer is seen going through various treatments for the muscle spasms that wrack the entire right side of her body. The pain is so bad that Gaga has to stop working and ends up sobbing on several occasions.

“Do I look pathetic?” she asks at one point.

“I’m so embarrassed.”

The Grammy winner also addresses her feud with Madonna, who once said that Gaga’s “Born This Way” was a rip-off of her own hit “Express Yourself.”

Morning after the premiere. What a night. Was utterly speechless after I watched it. What an absolutely humbling day. Thank you @digitalperm for making this film ????#TIFF A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

According to HuffPost, the documentary shows Lady Gaga telling a friend that she admires Madonna, regardless of what the elder singer thinks of her. However, she also admits that she was bothered by the fact that Madonna called her “reductive” to the media instead of telling her directly.

“She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever. Telling me you think I’m a piece of s— through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.”

Gaga: Five Foot Two debuts on Netflix Sept. 22.

#GagaFiveFootTwo A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

