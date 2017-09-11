Major Update About Shane McMahon’s WWE Future, How Has He Impacted WWE’s Finances?

Last week on SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon was suspended as the commissioner of the brand. There is some speculation that Vince McMahon will be returning to SmackDown Live this week to announce that Shane will face Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell inside the infamous structure. After last week, the fans are excited for this rivalry to continue. However, a lot of people are curious why Shane is wrestling again.

Since early last year, Shane O’Mac has wrestled four matches since returning to WWE. His matches haven’t been technical masterpieces, but the majority of fans are pleased with Shane’s work during his rivalries and for his work in the ring. The commissioner of SmackDown Live is currently signed to performer’s contract with the company, which only requires him to wrestle twice a year. WWE Hell in a Cell will be his second.

It’s being reported that Shane’s deal is also quite lucrative. Last year, he earned $1.8 million dollars after a few additional bonuses were added to his salary. Shane makes numerous appearances on WWE television as the commissioner of SmackDown Live, but a lot of people want to know why he makes so much money, especially if he only wrestles twice a year at WWE Survivor Series and on the grandest stage of them all.

Apparently, Vince McMahon signed Shane McMahon to such a deal because he proved himself to be a huge draw for the company at WrestleMania 32. Before his surprise return to WWE television and the big match with The Undertaker was announced, tickets sales for WrestleMania in Dallas were very poor. Shane being added to the card resulted in a surge of ticket buys and the event ended up making just under 30 million.

It’s unclear how profitable Shane’s other matches over the past year have been, but the important thing to note is that Vince McMahon believes his son is a major attraction for the company. As a result, Shane will continue to have big matches on WWE programming at least twice a year. It seems that Shane McMahon is one of WWE’s top draws based on his numbers. That’ll only mean good things for him in the future. A lot of rumors may speculate about his role backstage, but Shane will continue to wrestle for as long as possible.

[Featured Image by WWE]