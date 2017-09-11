Katie Holmes Looks Happier As She Steps Out In NYC Days After Going Public With Jamie Foxx

Just days after going public with longtime rumored love Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes appears happier than ever.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old actress took the time off her busy schedule and stepped out in New York City for a shopping session at Zac Posen. Tom Cruise’s ex-wife appeared to be in a good mood as she strolled the busy streets of the city.

In the photos obtained by Radar Online, Katie was noticeably ecstatic and even beamed at the camera. The brunette beauty rocked a moss green ribbed sweater matched with ripped blue jeans.

Holmes also opted for a pair of maroon boots decorated with straps and zippers. The mother of one completed her carefree look with a barely-there makeup and loose wavy locks.

The actress seemed to be shopping by herself as her 11-year-old daughter Suri was nowhere in sight. Jamie was also not present during Katie’s latest day out.

Katie Holmes was brimming with confidence, just days after she and Jamie Foxx were photographed holding hands on a public beach in Malibu. Sources revealed that the couple appeared to be really happy and in love as they strolled on the beach.

Katie and Jamie’s latest sighting marks the first time that they have freely shown any PDA in public ever since they were rumored to be dating in 2013.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reported that Katie Holmes has been “letting down her guard and being more open” about her romance with Jamie Foxx.

The news outlet claimed that the actress now refers to herself and Jamie as “we.” There were also claims that Katie doesn’t seem to care anymore what others think about her and Jamie.

“They send each other voice memos, instead of text messages. She was talking about him all day and gushing about how much fun she has with him.”

The insider also added that Katie has changed a lot over the years and that Jamie has played a huge role for it. Apparently, the Dawson’s Creek actress appears to be having more fun now — a far cry from what she used to do.

“She’d do what she was responsible to do and then she’d leave. She was a homebody. It’s great to see her out and having fun, and I bet Jamie has played a big part in that.”

Katie Holmes ended her five-year marriage to Tom Cruise in 2012 and has been co-parenting their daughter Suri. Jamie Foxx, who has been friends with Tom, has two daughters, Corinne and Annalise.

