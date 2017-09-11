Rashida Jones, Actress And ‘Toy Story 4’ Co-Writer, Shows Off Dance Moves To Aaliyah Song In Impressive Video

Actress Rashida Jones apparently showed off yet another one of her talents in a recent video: dancing.

The 41-year-old Angie Tribeca star opened up to her 905,000 followers on Instagram on Sunday and shared her dancing experience within a choreographed performance video. According to Rashida’s caption, she worked with dancer John Havic to nail the routine, which was performed to the hit Aaliyah song “Try Again.”

In addition to showing gratitude to John “for his talent and patience,” Rashida Jones was also able to cleverly turn her Instagram photo caption into a profound life lesson that analyzed her approach to the challenge of dancing.

“Lots of mistakes but dancing is challenging and humbling and a reminder, like with everything, that you gotta dust yourself off and try again.”

Fans of the 2000 Aaliyah hit song “Try Again” will more than likely realize that Rashida essentially blended her “life lesson” with the challenge of dancing and a popular lyric from the actual song. However, the average fan cannot deny that it still fits in beautifully with the message that Rashida is relaying to her fans and followers.

This is not the first time that Rashida Jones has shown off her impressive sense of rhythm. It was not that long ago that the former Parks and Recreation star was showing off her sense of rhythm with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show when she said that the “Hotline Bling” dance shared key similarities with the iconic Carlton Banks dance from the popular ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“You’re a natural Hotline Bling Dance Mode all the time!” – Rashida Jones #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/u0u3kkwbXz — Nick Ochalek (@NickOchalek) November 27, 2015

Perhaps some of her rhythm is genetic and runs in the family, especially since Rashida Jones is the daughter of music legend Quincy Jones. Either way, her fans and followers more than likely enjoyed seeing her “bust a move” on Instagram to a classic song in the now-viral Instagram video.

Dancing is apparently one of the many different abilities that Rashida has featured on her growing list of talents. In addition to winning over fans and critics with her small-screen and big-screen acting credits, Jones has also made waves for herself in Hollywood as a screenwriter. Longtime Toy Story fans more than likely already know that The Muppets actress is a co-writer for the highly-anticipated fourth installment of the blockbuster movie franchise: Toy Story 4.

In a July, 2016, interview with The Off Camera Show, Rashida Jones shared the story behind how she was invited to write for Toy Story 4 in the first place. According to Jones, it was primarily the script that she co-wrote with Will McCormack for the 2012 film Celeste and Jesse Forever that apparently grabbed Pixar’s attention. Jones also admitted within the same interview that it was still a surreal experience for her to know that she was entrusted with creating the fourth story of such a beloved franchise.

“I still don’t believe it… Sometimes, I have to like, reboot and remember what I’m doing… It’s the craziest thing ever just to work with all the people who started the company. They still have such a crystal clear vision of what’s important and they are relentless about it. They will not let something slip through the cracks.”

As is the nature of Disney and Pixar, very little has been revealed about Toy Story 4 since it was officially confirmed. However, most Pixar fans and critics cherish whatever they can get their hands on in regards to the confirmed development of this potential blockbuster hit.

Toy Story 4 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 21, 2019. Perhaps the movie’s potential success will inspire Rashida to share yet another epic dance video on Instagram, or even motivate Toy Story fans to show off their own dance moves to celebrate.

