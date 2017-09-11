Jim Carrey Reflects Upon Human Existence In NYFW Interview, ‘There Is No Me. There’s Just Things Happening.’

Jim Carrey stunned many after a memorable red carpet interview during Harper’s Bazaar’s ICONS event that was held during New York Fashion Week. On Friday, Catt Sadler of E! News casually approached the comedian for an impromptu interview and was left flabbergasted by his sentiments on life and human existence.

Catt walked up to Carrey with some basic questions and was taken aback by a brief stare down as Carrey approached her. Jim circled her a few times while staring at her stared at her intently. The actor proceeded to go into a long rant about how meaningless the fashion event was.

The Dumb and Dumber star then added, “There’s no meaning to any of this.”

Of all of Carrey’s famous catchphrases, from “allrrrighty then” to “that’s how the cookie crumbles,” his most recent comments seem to be one of the most philosophical of them all.

The E! News host tried to keep her composure despite the confusing interview, in which Carrey did a brief impression of James Brown.

“There’s no meaning to any of this… So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am.”

Carrey, who wore a royal blue, swirled patterned suit to the event, added, “I didn’t get dressed up.”

“There is no me. There’s just things happening.”

Catt pointed out that the party celebrates icons and stated, “Well, they say they’re celebrating icons inside. Do you believe in icons?”

“Celebrating icons, boy, that is just the absolute lowest aiming possibility that we could come up with. It’s like, icons. Do you believe in icons? I believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist, but there is a wonderful fragrance in the air.”

Sadler made an attempt to explain to Carrey that “certain icons have the power to make change, to think differently, to be bold” and “to inspire others.” Carrey responded to the E! News host with more philosophical statements.

“I don’t believe in icons. I don’t believe in personalities. I believe that peace lies beyond personality, beyond invention in disguise, beyond the red S that you wear on your chest that makes bullets bounce off. I believe that it’s deeper than that. I believe we’re a field of energy dancing for itself,” he said. “And, uh, I don’t care.”

“I don’t believe in personalities. I believe that peace lies beyond personalities, beyond invention and disguise, beyond the red ‘S’ you wear on your chest, that makes bullets bounce off.”

Carrey paraphrased a commencement speech that he gave in 2014 at the Maharishi University of Management, which is located in Iowa. Carrey received an honorary doctorate for his achievements in the arts. The institution offers a “consciousness-based education.”

This world, he added, is “not our world,” and Carrey concluded, “We don’t matter.”

Just hours before the event, the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, in which Carrey serves as executive producer and which is based on his own experience in the stand-up comedy world in the ’70s, was picked up for a second season.

Carrey has been open about struggling with depression since his youth. The past few years for Carrey have been pretty turbulent.

In 2015, Jim Carrey’s on-and-off girlfriend, Cathriona White committed suicide. Since then he’s been involved in various legal battles with her family over wrongful death allegations, which he adamantly denies.

Mark Burton, the estranged husband of Jim Carrey’s late girlfriend, Cathriona White is suing the actor, claiming that he is responsible for White’s fatal overdose, according to People magazine.

Burton filed a wrongful death suit against Carrey in Los Angeles County Superior Court and alleged that the 54-year-old actor used his “immense wealth and celebrity status” to illegally obtain the drugs that killed White last year, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

Carrey and White, an Irish makeup artist, had separated in the days before her death. According to the Metro, Carrey had texted her the night before asking about a bottle of painkillers that had gone missing.

The filing notes that a coroner determined that White had overdosed on Ambien, Propranolol, and Percocet – none of which had been prescribed to the 30-year-old.

