‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson Desperately Wants To Work With Kristen Stewart For Career Boost?

Twilight fans got the shock of their lives when their dream couple, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, have gone their separate ways back in 2013. So when the Twilight stars’ romance fizzled, the hype of their careers seemed to spiral down as well. However, reports claim that the former Hollywood power couple may be reuniting to save their failing careers.

Metro UK reported that Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) is open to working with her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) if there will be another installment of the Twilight saga. The 27-year-old actress and model even went on to say that she will be the first one to read Stephanie Meyer’s novel if the author decided to write a continuation of the highly-popular romantic fantasy film.

Rumor has it that the Twilight stars and former love birds may have decided to reunite to bring their names back into the spotlight once again. Many believed that after Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson split, they were hardly doing any jobs in Hollywood that would grab anyone’s attention. So if there will indeed be another installment of the Twilight saga, it will definitely help their dimming careers a lot.

This is certainly not the first time that a Twilight reboot is being talked about. With so many fans demanding for a new installment of the mega-popular franchise, the possibility of it to happen is not that far-fetched. To make things easier for the creator of the reboot, Robert Pattinson just confirmed that he is definitely on board.

Despite whispers and speculations that Robert Pattinson desperately wants to work with Kristen Stewart for a career boost, the actor is actually working from one project to another. As a matter of fact, the actor has been focusing too much on work that his wedding with fiancee FKA Twigs was suddenly pushed off his priority list. After multiple reports confirmed that the duo will, in fact, be going to tie the knot soon, nothing much is said about their upcoming union.

Meanwhile, although Kristen Stewart shared that she is definitely okay for another team-up with her Twilight co-star and ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, she revealed that she wants to do other films as well.

[Featured Image by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images]