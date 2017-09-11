Vicki Gunvalson Calls Shannon Beador And Tamra Judge ‘Hypocrites,’ Tired Of Co-Stars Rehashing Old Drama

Vicki Gunvalson has had enough. The Real Housewives of Orange County star said that she’s done with all the drama involving her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. She also called out her co-stars, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, for acting like “hypocrites,” who kept gossiping about her but couldn’t handle it when criticisms were thrown their way.

On her Bravo blog, Vicki Gunvalson shared that she’s tired of hearing Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge go on and on about her past, rehashing old drama. The RHOC star insisted that she had nothing to do with Ayers’ cancer scam back in 2015.

“Some of the things that I heard Shannon and Tamra continuing to repeat is just a blatant LIE and I’m tired of hearing about it. Shannon saying that ‘I faked a cat scan and I faked chemo’ is like a broken record and they for some reason don’t want to remember what my ‘ex’ said numerous times ‘Vicki had NOTHING to do with it’…Why can’t they just move on?”

Gunvalson also called Judge and Beador “hypocrites” for always “talking crap” about others, but couldn’t handle it when people say negative things about them. The RHOC star hoped that they could all eventually move past this and start fresh.

“What happened to the days where we could have conflict and move on from it?” she wondered.

In other news, Gunvalson seemed very happy with her relationship with Steve Lodge. She’s so head-over-heels in love that the reality star even jokingly proposed on the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County. Although Gunvalson and Lodge have only been dating for a year, insiders told Radar Online that the retired police officer is just as smitten with the reality star.

According to the source, Gunvalson is “madly in love” with Lodge and he feels the same way. Her daughter, Briana, has also given her approval to the relationship, which they both appreciate. If the two were to get married, the insider revealed that there is a big chance that fans will get to see it on the show, saying that Gunvalson will “absolutely” let cameras into her wedding.

Last week, the RHOC star called Lodge a “trophy man,” describing her beau as the type of guy that every woman wants. Gunvalson also mentioned that she does want to get married again, hinting that she and Lodge have talked about it in the past.

“Maybe next year!” she said.

