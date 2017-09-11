‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script: Will Melisandre Bring The Fiery Hand To The Great War? [Spoilers]

A new version of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script reveals major battle scenes involving the Dothraki army and quite probably the involvement of the Lord of Light’s army brought by Melisandre.

The final season of HBO’s highest grossing series promises major deaths in the first two episodes as reported by the Inquisitr, which means there will be a huge battle scene right off in the beginning of the eighth season of the show. After all, the Great War has arrived.

Warning: Possible major spoilers ahead based on a Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

In the penultimate season of the series, the Dothraki horde led by their Khaleesi, Daenerys Targaryen, arrived in Westeros after sailing the Narrow Sea to fight her battles. It is during this time that we also see Melisandre meeting up with the Mother of Dragon upon her arrival at Dragonstone with her armies, dragons, and trusted advisers.

Somewhere in the mix, Melisandre and Varys had an interesting conversation about dying in the same “strange country” that is Westeros, suggesting that the Red Woman will return after her trip to Volantis and, quite probably, play a critical role in the Great War.

“I will return, dear Spider, one last time. I have to die in this strange country, just like you.”

According to the post from Redditor truede_p2 featuring an outline of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script for the pilot episode, Melisandre will be ordered by the Lord of Light to return North after she arrives at the temple of R’hllor in Volantis.

Upon arriving at the temple, Melisandre is greeted by Kinvara who tells her that she should soon head back to Westeros for a special errand from the Lord of Light. Apparently, their god “demands one more sacrifice” from her as she returns to the land she was banished from, based on the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

According to Redditor Dr_Tibbles, this might mean that she is returning to Westeros bring another army to battle the Night King and his White Walker battalion: the Fiery Hand.

Apparently, the theory is based on the slave soldiers working for the R’hllor known as the Fiery Hand featured in George R.R. Martin’s “A Dance With Dragons.” Check out the entire Reddit post for a more detailed explanation.

On the other hand, another army that is already in Westeros may have just been confirmed to play a major part in the Great War as stated in the first Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script after overzealous fans shared a set photo of what appears to be a massive Dothraki hut set up at the Titanic Studios in Belfast.

A hut at Titantic Studios, where they're filming Game of Thrones.

The photo, which first appeared in the Spanish website Los Siete Reinos, showcases one of three huts in the Belfast studio that looks a lot like the one Daenerys set alight to prove that she is the Unburnt.

According to the website, their sources said that the edifice is either being transported to another location or is being set up inside a studio.

Express UK revealed that there is a possibility that the image is an old one, taken from filming of previous seasons for the series, although the Dothraki horde has been revealed to be a huge part of the battle against the White Walker army who are now headed towards Winterfell, based on the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script shared on Facebook.

In fact, the spoilers state that majority of the Dothraki will die during the battle against the undead as the Night King uses Viserion to lay waste to the horse people as well as their fellow-Daenerys followers, the Unsullied soldiers.

Still, there is much left to be verified about the information stated herein at this time as the leaked documents emerged a bit too early compared to last year’s full Season 7 script leak that have been proven to be legit after the penultimate season of the show was aired.

Either way, it is best to take information about the alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script with a grain of salt.

