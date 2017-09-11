Melania Trump In Flats, Red Shirt, Black Pants, Nude Lipstick And Mirrored Sunglasses On Return To White House

First lady Melania Trump chose a casual, yet classy outfit upon her return from Camp David. As seen in the above photo, a reflection of President Donald Trump could be seen via Melania’s mirrored sunglasses, after Mr. Trump stopped to speak with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. Melania stood nearby after their return to Washington on Sunday, September 10. Not only did Melania’s red shirt and black pants capture the attention of fashion bugs, so did her muted and nude lipstick, along with her purse and shoes. A close-up photo of Melania’s shoes show that she chose to wear pointed flats, which were also of a nude hue, matching Melania’s beige or nude-colored purse.

Melania continued the beige or nude theme by coordinating the color on the pocket flaps of her red shirt, as seen below. Melania was walking from Marine One to the White House, and her stroll on the South Lawn could have been a walk on the fashion runway, with the manner in which she tied in the beige theme from head to toe. Melania posted a photo from the presidential retreat in Maryland to Twitter that showed her sitting in on a FEMA briefing. By the time Melania landed in D.C., the talk of Twitter surrounded her latest fashion finds.

With Melania once again wearing sunglasses that hid her eyes, it was difficult to discern her choice of eye makeup. However, Melania chose a peachy and muted type of nude lipstick, which appears different from the bolder colors she has chosen for previous looks. Additional photos show Melania smoothing her hair as her husband spoke to the press.

Variations of photos of Melania from different angles show not only President Trump’s changing reflection, but also how differently the hue of Melania’s makeup appears, with the peachy and orange tones changing with the light. Other photos show the sharp collar of Melania’s red shirt. Photos also display strands of hair blowing in Melania’s face while others give differing angles of her red shirt.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]