‘Iron Man 4’ Not Happening? Robert Downey Jr. Shares Reason For Wanting To ‘Hang Up’ His Marvel Suit

There is definitely no better actor to portray Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man than Robert Downey Jr. However, it seems that the Hollywood superstar is having some doubts in reprising his iconic role despite previously confirming that Iron Man 4 is already a done deal.

Although there is still no official Iron Man 4 release date, the hype for the Marvel film still keeps on growing. Whispers and speculations regarding the launch of the much-awaited fourth solo Marvel movie of Robert Downey Jr. have been making its rounds on the internet and fans are taking it upon themselves to figure out what’s going on.

Iron Man 4 has definitely maintained its mystery. As if the lack of updates is not enough, Robert Downey Jr. has been confusing fans with his interviews. One minute he confirms that Iron Man 4 is totally happening, the next minute he’s giving fans the reason to doubt that it will ever happen.

Robert Downey Jr. has already confirmed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2014 that Iron Man 4 is definitely happening. When asked whether there will be a fourth installment of the Marvel superhero film, the 52-year-old actor started out by talking about other Marvel films but eventually said “Yes” when Ellen DeGeneres repeated her question about Iron Man 4.

However, Robert Downey Jr. gave a different answer about the possibility of Iron Man 4 last year. The actor seemingly had a change of heart regarding the fourth installment of the popular superhero.

“I don’t think that’s in the cards. In a way, it’s Cap 3 [Captain America: Civil War] but for me, it’s like my little ‘Iron Man 4.'”

Recently, the beloved actor still didn’t give a promising answer about his highly-anticipated solo film. It appears that Robert Downey Jr. is more than ready to move on from portraying his very popular, genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist character.

“I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven (MCU movies) I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

Despite his confusing revelations, hopeful fans are still trying to be optimistic that they will still see Iron Man 4 launching on the big screen sooner or later. What keeps the fans positive are the three unnamed Marvel movies slated to release in 2020. Since Robert Downey Jr. initially confirmed the existence of Iron Man 4, fans believe that it only makes sense that the fourth installment is going to be one of those unlisted films.

