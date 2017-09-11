Kendall Jenner Totally Predicted That She’d Be A Famous Model

Kendall Jenner predicted that she would be a supermodel when she was just 14-years-old — and Jimmy Fallon got his hands on the proof! During Friday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, not only did the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star get to play a game of “Pup Quiz” with James Franco, but she also read a letter she wrote to herself back in 2010. In it, she writes that her goal in life was to become a successful model who travels to amazing places in the world. Guess what? Both those things came true.

Check out her whole diary entry below:

“Dear me, I am on my freshmen retreat right now and it is really boring. But I met new people, so I guess that’s good. I am modeling right now and I love it. I am also on a show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians and we are filming season 5. Soon, we will be filming season 6. My goal in life is to become a big-time model and travel to really amazing places. I really hope it happens… I’m 14 years old. Just thought I would say that lol. And I’m really excited to read this in the future.”

Considering she has such a famous family, her dreams were not completely impossible to achieve. However, the reality star made sure to point out that she’s worked really hard to get where she is. As a result, she’s one of the most sought after models on the runway right now.

Jenner even accepted the award for Fashion Icon of the Decade at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, where she gave a speech about following your dreams. Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, and older sister, Kim Kardashian, were right by her side for the event, too.

Although many people believe that she did not deserve the recognition, it’s safe to assume Jenner isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Just this week, during New York Fashion Fashion Week, the 21-year-old has already walked the runway for both Tom Ford and Alexander Wang. She, as well as BFFs Gigi and Bella Hadid, are also expected to walk for other famous designers during both London and Milan Fashion Week.

Tom Ford A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

Unfortunately, one runway show we will not get to see Jenner walk is the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Last week, TMZ reported that Jenner would not be a part of the show because she has a major deal with La Perla lingerie — another underwear company. Therefore, if she does walk the runway, she’d be breaking her multi-million dollar deal, which includes a non-compete clause.

It’s too bad considering that Jenner always said that Victoria’s Secret was a dream of hers. She did walk both 2015 and 2016’s VS show, so she always has that to look back on.

[Featured Image by Paul Morigi/Getty Images]