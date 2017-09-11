‘Little People, Big World:’ Tori Roloff Is Grateful To Matt Roloff For Dedicating Children’s Book To Baby J

There’s just something about Tori Roloff. She’s funny, witty, and most of all, she’s incredibly down-to-earth. What’s really admirable about Tori, however, is her tendency to give credit where it’s due. Just last week, Tori deleted one of her personal uploads in social media in order to make way for her sister-in-law, Audrey. This time, the LPBW star made sure that she credited Matt Roloff for dedicating his latest work to her son, baby Jackson.

Over this weekend, Matt Roloff teased and launched his latest work — a children’s book titled Little Lucy, Big Race. The book, which stars his rescue dog as the main character, also features Tori and Zach’s first pup, Sully, who passed away earlier this year after being diagnosed with cancer. The adorable illustrated children’s book, which was launched by Matt this weekend, was dedicated to Baby Jackson Roloff.

In classic Tori fashion, the LPBW star made it a point to express her gratitude to her father-in-law, thanking him in a heartfelt Instagram post. Tori gushed over Matt’s new work, calling the Roloff patriarch “cool” and his work “amazing” due to its moral lesson and engaging plot. Tori summarized her thoughts in her social media post’s caption.

“Grandpa Roloff sort of rocks… He wrote an amazing children’s book about his little Lucy! It is all about perseverance and determination. And wow — what an honor — it is dedicated to Jackson. It also pays homage to our beloved Sully. I can’t wait to read this story to J over and over again to remind him how cool his grandpa is, how sweet little Lucy is, and how amazing his guardian angel Sully was. Thank you @mattroloff!!”

Overall, Tori, Zach and Baby Jackson seemed to have enjoyed a pretty relaxing weekend altogether. After facing a harrowing experience involving ash-filled skies during a trip to the beach earlier this week, the Little People, Big World stars seemed to have spent the weekend just unwinding. The highlight of the weekend, if any, was Matt Roloff’s launch of Little Lucy, Big Race, which was held at Roloff Farms.

The Roloff family is currently at the edge of their seat waiting for the birth of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s daughter, who is set to arrive any time now. Baby Girl Roloff had been due since August 31, but the youngest member of the reality TV family has stubbornly remained inside Auj’s belly. At 41 weeks into Audrey’s pregnancy, many members of the LPBW community believe that doctors might end up having to induce the reality TV star’s labor, in order to help Baby Girl Roloff make her entrance into the world.

What do you think about Matt Roloff’s new children’s book and Tori’s reaction to the work? Do you think Baby Girl Roloff would make her entrance into the world soon? Sound off in the comments below!

The newest season of Little People, Big World is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]