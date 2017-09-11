Photo Of A Pair Of Parrots Huddling On Window Ledge Of Miami High-Rise During Irma Breaks Hearts

A pair of parrots huddling on the window of a high-rise building in downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma is touching people emotionally on social media. The exotic feathered creatures were photographed snuggled together with their beaks practically pressed up against the window. The birds were looking in as if they were asking someone to please open the window for them so they could seek shelter from the horrendous storm.

Sun Sentinel reports that the photo of the parrots was taken by guests at the Miami Marriott Dadeland hotel in Kendall, who were staying on the 22nd floor of the hotel. The green and red birds were attempting to seek refuge from the battering winds and rain from Irma. Laura Aguiar of Miami shared her photo on social media and it’s getting a lot of attention. Some are angry that no one opened the windows to let parrots inside the room.

As the report explains, most high-rise hotel windows don’t open from the inside due to safety reasons.

The birds were doing their best to shield themselves from the 130 miles per hour winds in Miami. It’s unknown if the parrots remained on the ledge as the storm traveled through the city.

Daily Mail reports that a pair of flamingos were also looking for shelter during Irma. The big pink birds were let inside a Key West laundromat by the owner where they huddled against a wall near a dryer.

Zoo animals are being sheltered according to protocol explicitly described in The Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens has been working 24 hours a day to make accommodations for more than 3,000 animals at the facility. The stress of moving the animals can be more traumatic than riding out the storm itself, Zoo Miami wrote on its Facebook page. Furthermore, hurricanes can change direction at the last minute. Some of the more dangerous animals are relying on secure night houses made of poured concrete and welded metal.

