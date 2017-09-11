Jinger Duggar Shows Off Bridesmaid Dress Ahead Of ‘Counting On’ Premiere, She Might Wear Shorts On The Show

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have fulfilled their Duggarly duties by filming a congratulatory video message for newlyweds Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. It will be a few weeks before fans get to see Joseph and Kendra’s Counting On wedding special, but Jinger is giving them a sneak peek of the gorgeous gowns that Kendra picked out for her bridesmaids.

On Sunday, the Duggars shared an 18-second video of Jinger and Jeremy on their family’s YouTube page. The top half of Jinger’s bridesmaid dress is visible in the short clip, and it looks like Kendra Caldwell shares her new sister-in-law’s love of lace. The bodice of the gown is very similar to those Jinger Duggar chose for bridesmaids with its high neckline and intricate lace design. However, as People reported, each of Jinger’s bridesmaids wore a different color while all of Kendra’s bridesmaids rocked the same romantic blush shade.

“Congratulations, Joe and Kendra,” Jinger says in the video. “We are just so excited for you guys. It really is amazing to see you all coming together in marriage. We just can’t wait to see where the Lord leads you all in your lives.”

“We love you guys and hope you enjoy the weekend and the honeymoon,” Jeremy adds. “We’ll be seeing you guys in a few months.”

Kendra Caldwell’s wedding day was supposed to be all about her, but she didn’t seem to be too concerned about sharing the spotlight with the famous family she has married into. In addition to Jinger, her bridesmaids included half a dozen other Duggar ladies: Jana, Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna, Johannah, and Jennifer.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding special served as the premiere for the last season of Counting On, and TLC hastily edited footage of Jinger and Jeremy’s November 2016 nuptials for an episode that aired just days after they tied the knot. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Joseph and Kendra walking down the aisle; their wedding special won’t air until sometime next month.

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s sisters share how she picked her bridesmaids’ dresses https://t.co/reOhDLiyKm pic.twitter.com/4mBovm25zs — People (@people) November 15, 2016

According to TV Guide, the upcoming season premiere of Counting On will take viewers back to the beginning of Joseph and Kendra’s relationship. Fans will get to witness the moment Joseph asked Kendra to enter into a courtship with him, and they’ll also get another inside look at the planning that goes into a Duggar-sized wedding.

“Joy’s wedding planning begins with a walk-through of the venue; the Seewalds and the Vuolos meet up in San Antonio for a stroll down memory lane; the Dillards get settled in Central America; Joe asks Kendra an important question,” reads the episode description.

@jingervuolo didn't seem to be bothered by the situation at hand… A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram posts may provide some hints about what he and Jinger were doing in San Antonio. The former soccer pro used to play for the San Antonio Scorpions, and he revealed that he visited his “old stomping grounds at Toyota Field” back in July. Jinger is wearing shorts in some of her husband’s Instagram snapshots of their outing, so perhaps Counting On viewers will get to see her rocking them on television for the first time during the season premiere. Her parents believe that women should only wear dresses and skirts, so fans will surely freak out if they see her wearing shorts or pants on the show.

A good time w/ my lady at the Border Town Flea. That heat'll getcha! ☀️???? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

You can see if Jinger Duggar’s shorts make an appearance on Counting On when the show returns to TLC on Monday, September 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family Official/Facebook]