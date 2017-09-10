Paris Jackson’s New Chakra Tattoos: What Do They Mean?

Paris Jackson is feeling aligned with herself these days. The aspiring model got a new tattoo. The 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson showed off her sternum tattoo, which featured the seven chakra symbols. According to Deepak Chopra’s The Chopra Center, the term refers to the wheel of energy that’s spread throughout the body. The seven chakras start from the root of the spine and move upward to the crown of the head.

Paris Jackson flaunted her new tattoo with a topless photo posted to her Instagram Story. She strategically covered her breasts with pink flower emojis. Posing with her arms up, Jackson was happy to show off her new tattoos. Jackson had to keep her tattoo covered in plastic wrapping under her shirt, which had some blood on it. Prior to this latest session, Jackson and her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, got matching tattoos in late July, according to Page Six. Jackson has gotten over a dozen tattoos since turning 18 last year.

What are the seven chakras? They represent the emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual energy that takes place in your body. You can learn how to balance your chakras so you can feel more in tune with your mind and your body. These chakras distribute energy throughout your body whether you’re calm or stressed out. The blockage of these chakras indicates you’re unhealthy or unhappy, according to TG Daily.

The seven main types of chakras are the Root Chakra, the Sacral Chakra, the Solar Plexus Chakra, the Heart Chakra, the Throat Chakra, the Third Eye Chakra, and the Crown Chakra. The first three chakras are the chakras of matters since they’re associated with emotions and material belongings. The last three are the chakras of the spirit, since they allow you to better understand the world and your spirituality. You can balance your chakras simply by meditation, breathing control, or Reiki. You can also work on them together or on an individual basis.

Paris Jackson last took to Instagram to respond the backlash about her topless photos. She said that she has every right to flaunt her body on social media. Getting naked is how Jackson “expresses” herself and gets in touch with herself and her surroundings.

“I’ll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself,” Jackson wrote. “Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me, it helps me feel more connected to Gaia.”

