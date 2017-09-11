Who Won ‘Miss America’ 2018 Tonight? Find Out The Results Here

It was a night of competition, as ABC hosted the Miss America 2018 competition and after two hours of watching, the winner of Miss America was crowned. The competition started with 51 women, but it was narrowed down to the final one, so who won Miss America 2018 tonight? Find out the details of the night below.

For Miss America 2018, the event took place live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The competition was hosted by Chris Harrison (ABC’s The Bachelor franchise and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire) and Sage Steele (ESPN’s SportsCenter on the Road and SportsCenter: AM) returned as co-host.

We had some special celebrity judges for the 2018 Miss America competition. Those judges were TV and SiriusXM host Maria Menounos, Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri, ACM Male Vocalist of the Year Thomas Rhett, actress and model Molly Sims, multi-platinum recording artist and actress Jordin Sparks, PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle and Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski.

After meeting all of the women during the intro, it was time for the competition to get started. Chris Harrison announced the Top 15 women, who would move on to the swimsuit competition. This was an awkward competition, as the facial expressions on these women were insane and over-the-top.

There you have it! Here is your 2018 #MissAmerica Top 15! ???? pic.twitter.com/hMZZhN1wIR — Savvy Shields (@MissAmerica) September 11, 2017

After the swimsuit competition, it was time for the Top 12 to be named and then the evening wear. From there, Chris Harrison and Sage Steele announced the Top 10 women, as it was time for the talent portion of the competition. The Top 10 on Miss America 2018 were:

Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis

Miss Texas Margana Wood

Miss Pennsylvania Katie Schreckengast

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund

Miss Alabama Jessica Procter

Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel

Miss District of Columbia Briana Kinsey

Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti

Miss South Carolina Suzi Roberts

Miss Virginia Cecili Weber

We then moved on to two rounds of questioning, as the first round was more upbeat and fun. It was to show a different side to the ladies and bring out some of their humor. The second round was the round of more serious questions, which included topics on Donald Trump, climate change and concussions in football.

When all was said and done, the results were tabulated and the final two contestants were Miss Missouri and Miss North Dakota. Chris Harrison made the big announcement and the winner of Miss America 2018 is Miss North Dakota Cara Mund.

"What is meant to be always finds a way". It has been a true honor to represent North Dakota at #MissAmerica. I hope to make you all proud! pic.twitter.com/Tl1Gwy1hKF — Miss North Dakota (@MissAmericaND) September 10, 2017

