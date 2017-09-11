Debate Rages Over Photo Of Paul Hollywood In Nazi Uniform: Is The Outrage Overblown?
A photo of Paul Hollywood wearing a Nazi uniform has just leaked online, unleashing a fierce debate on social media over the propriety of the image. Hollywood, a TV personality who stars on the show The Great British Bake Off, has since released an explanation behind the picture, stating that he had dressed up as a character from the ’80s sitcom ‘Allo, ‘Allo, and was attending a themed party.

The photo, which was taken 14 years ago, shows Hollywood dressed in a gray uniform, with a red swastika armband, an Iron Cross and a Nazi eagle badge.

Now social media users have taken sides on the issue, either condemning Hollywood’s decision to dress up as a Nazi for a fancy dress party, or else dismissing the criticism as nothing more than political correctness taken to extremes.

Soon after the photo was leaked, Hollywood put out an apology stating that his intensions were never to offend anyone, and that he was “absolutely devastated” if the image had that effect. Hollywood also disavowed himself of any sympathy for the Nazi party, mentioning in his statement that his grandfather fought against the Nazis in World War II. As he explained, his desire was merely to pay tribute to the comedy program ‘Allo, ‘Allo, which was set in German-occupied France in the ’40s.

But many users on Twitter lashed back against Hollywood, arguing that it’s offensive to wear a Nazi uniform no matter the circumstances. They likewise took umbrage with arguments about the photo’s age, commenting that Nazis were just as bad 14 years ago, and that Hollywood should have known better, even back then.

Yet other users came to Hollywood’s defense. They argued that people were overreacting to the photo, since Hollywood was dressed as a character from a classic British comedy show, and that his intensions were light-hearted and innocent. Many of them also tweeted how they felt political correctness was getting out of hand.

The current debate taking place over this image trains a spotlight on questions now plaguing society. When is outrage justified, and at what point does it become excessive? Should we take greater pains to avoid offending others, or does such a mentality impede our right to free speech?

What are your thoughts? Are people right to be angry over Paul Hollywood’s photo, or is such a reaction overblown? Feel free to leave a comment in the box below.

