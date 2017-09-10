‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 To Feature Two Teen Love Triangles

Stranger Things 2 is set to feature a unique love triangle—and it has nothing to do with last season’s tween queen, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and the bike-riding boys who took her under their wing. In a new interview with People, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the Netflix sci-fi horror drama, revealed that the new season of the show will introduce a new female friend who will cause some internal drama within the tight-knit group of teens.

“Sadie Sink, who plays our new friend Max from San Diego, she comes into town and sort of comes [into] our friend group,” Finn told People.

“She’s this sort of skater punk girl, and Dustin and Lucas end up kind of falling in love with her. And she sort of gets into the group, and I’m not really happy with it because I’m kind of envious because they’re in love and I’m not.”

Of course, the Max/Dustin/Lucas/Mike situation won’t be the only love triangle (or quadrangle?) on Stranger Things 2. According to TV Guide, things will once again get rocky for last season’s high school sweethearts Steve (Joe Kerry) and Nancy (Natalie Dyer) as Will Byers’ big brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), continues to complicate their relationship.

Stranger Things star David Harbor called the high school love triangle storyline “insane,” while Millie Bobby Brown admitted she was hoping to see Jonathan end up with Nancy’s friend Barb (Shannon Purser). The only problem is, Barb died during the first season of Stranger Things—and she’s reportedly staying dead for Season 2.

“I’m okay with [Steve and Nancy],” Brown explained to TV Guide. “I just think Jonathan… Imagine if Barb came back and Jonathan and Barb were dating. That would be incredible.”

While you would think Millie Bobby Brown, who played the squad’s lone tween girl last season on the series, would be the jealous one with the upcoming Max triangle, that’s not the case at all. Brown has already revealed she’s “relieved” to have another girl joining the show. In fact, Millie seems to have found a new BFF in Sadie Sink. According to People, the Stranger Things co-stars vacationed together in Cabo, Mexico, last month, where they were photographed frolicking on the beach and hanging out with their families at the Grand Velas resort.

Stranger Things 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.

