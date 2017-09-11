‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: September 10 Recap, A New HOH Takes Over The ‘BB19’ House

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the September 10 recap include who won the latest HOH Competition and who they decided to nominate for eviction. This was the last Sunday night episode of the summer, with the days counting down until the Big Brother 19 season finale on September 20. This Episode 35 recap comes from a live CBS presentation on Sunday, September 10, at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

To recap what has taken place up to this point, the September 7 double eviction led to Jason Dent and Raven Walton getting evicted. The plans that Paul Abrahamian had set up ended up working exactly as he wanted them to, including him somehow escaping the chance for someone to put him on the block. That took the BB19 cast down to just five people and the latest Head of Household Competition didn’t get played until later that night.

The September 10 episode picked up where the double eviction left off last Thursday night (September 7). There were a lot of scenes not shown during the previous episode that producers saved to open this night. Alex Ow talked in a Diary Room session about letting down Jason Dent, while Christmas Abbott stated that she had to do it to protect her own game. It was then time to reveal some Big Brother 19 spoilers that had been known by live feed subscribers, where Paul Abrahamian and Josh Martinez faked a fight to keep Paul and Alex as allies. It worked.

Josh was quite emotional in a number of scenes, first because he felt guilty for taking part in Jason getting evicted and then for failing to protect Raven in the second Eviction Ceremony. Josh had won the Power of Veto and had a chance to help out Alex Ow, who had won the HOH Competition. She wanted Kevin Schlehuber evicted and Josh tried to help her accomplish that goal, but Paul and Christmas worked harder (and then voted) to get Raven out. Raven was very upset with Josh and made some frustrated comments as she left the BB19 house.

The HOH Competition was the yearly BB Comics challenge, but before they got down to action, they got to watch a trailer for The Revengers. It was a movie trailer starring some of the fan favorites from past Big Brother seasons. The HOH Competition revolved around answering questions based on the trailer that the houseguests had just watched. It seemed like it could be a lot of fun, but Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Kevin Schlehuber had already agreed to throw it to Josh Martinez.

Kevin seemed to change his mind as they began the challenge and started answering questions correctly. It forced Christmas and Paul to do the same and after five questions everyone was tied with the same number of correct answers. If nothing else, Alex Ow was getting fooled by the BB19 cast members conspiring against her. Josh still ended up winning the Head of Household Competition, taking the power and getting another letter from his family for the accomplishment.

This is for an uncoming #BB19 comp! Had fun being a small part of the BB Comic Movie Trailer…it’s safe to say I have no future in acting???? pic.twitter.com/LK2JxEnnmK — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) September 8, 2017

As the newest HOH, Josh Martinez had to nominate two people for eviction and it didn’t take any Big Brother 19 spoilers to point out what he was going to do at the Nomination Ceremony. Josh took the safe route and went with Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber as his two nominations for eviction. Before that, though, Josh talked to the camera about possibly backdooring Paul Abrahamian is he ever got the chance. Could an opportunity surface for Josh to make that big move against an alliance member?

That brings an end to the September 10 Big Brother 19 recap. That’s not everything that took place this weekend though. The Power of Veto winner has also been decided and fans wanting to read about those Big Brother 19 spoilers can take a look at another report by the Inquisitr.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]