Janet Jackson Breaks Down On Stage: What She Did And Said Concerned Fans (Video)

Janet Jackson’s concert in Houston on Saturday night drew some concerns from her fans after the iconic singer broke down on stage in the middle of performing a song. This was only her second show in her newly renamed tour, the State of the World Tour, and she was just a couple of days into this renewed venture.

The tour picked up nine months after she gave birth to her son Eissa. While the tour has a new name, it is the same tour she canceled back in July 2016 with the news that she was planning a family with her husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana. The two had been a couple since 2010.

Janet Jackson returned to the tour amid the news that she and her husband are divorcing. This was just a little more than a year after she stepped off the stage to start a family with the same man.

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

The Unbreakable Tour has now morphed into the State of the World Tour with Janet demonstrating a rare emotional moment during an otherwise action-packed and upbeat venue, reports Xfinity News.

Saturday night’s concert brought Janet to the Toyota Center in Houston and one of the songs she performed appeared to hit a sad chord with the singer. This not only occurred at her second concert stop in Houston, but the song seemed to bubble up some emotional turmoil for Janet during her first concert. She was also visibly upset during this renamed tour when she sang the same song two nights earlier in Lafayette, Lousiana.

Janet Jackson breaks down while singing 'What About' in concert: 'This is me' https://t.co/fnqIf5G6ii pic.twitter.com/2iW16noLOC — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 10, 2017

While singing her 1997 song, What About, she paused. Then she covered her face with one hand before bending over. She sobbed for a few seconds in this position. At one point, according to ABC News, she “clutched her knees.” The fans encouraged her with cheers and applause, which prompted Janet to stand up as if she were ready to continue. But she turned to the audience to and say, “This is me,” before breaking back into the job at hand, singing. This concerned her fans, reports Xfinity News.

There’s no mistaking what the song is about, as the lyrics make it very clear. It is a song about domestic abuse. Some of the song’s lyrics include, “What about all the s–t you’ve done to me? / What about the times you hit my face? / What about the times you kept on when I said no more, please?”

The same song seemed to hijack her emotions in Lousiana on her first tour stop. But very much like what the fans saw in Houston from Janet, she was able to reign herself in and get on with the show after the tears flowed for a few seconds.

Janet didn’t perform the song that seemed to turn on those emotions when she embarked on the tour before her maternity leave. She actually hasn’t performed the song What About live since 1999.

The famous sister of Michael Jackson arrived in Houston a day ahead of her concert date and she met with folks in the shelters who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey. She had hugs and well wishes for the people in the shelters and witnesses said: “She seemed very touched seeing all these people sleeping on cots and her dancers were also very moved.” You can see Janet’s emotional pause at her concert Saturday night in Houston in the video below.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]