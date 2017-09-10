NFL Rumors: With Andrew Luck Out Until October, Colin Kaepernick Could Have Opening For NFL Return

Andrew Luck will be out a lot longer than first expected, leading to some immediate rumors around the NFL that Colin Kaepernick could seen an opportunity in Luck’s absence.

Going into the start of the 2017 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts knew they would be without Luck, but the timeline was spelled out just hours before the Colts kicked off in their first game. On Sunday, reports emerged that Luck still hasn’t recovered from his shoulder surgery in January and would need several more weeks before he is ready to play again.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted that the Colts are not rushing Luck’s recovery, and want to make sure that he is fully healthy before throwing him back into the mix.

“The team needs to see the quarterback in that setting before tossing him into the fire,” Patra wrote.

While the Colts were already prepared to start the season with Scott Tolzien as quarterback, they may need to find a more reliable option if he is called on to start multiple games. That speculation will likely only intensify if Tolzien falters as starter, and the Colts are already off to a difficult start against the Los Angeles Rams. Should Luck’s recovery meet another setback or if his debut is pushed back further into October, many believe the team will need to bring in another option.

Remind me again how the Colts wound up with Scott Tolzien knowing Andrew Luck wasn't going be ready for the start of the season? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 10, 2017

Should the Colts be forced to look for an alternative to Tolzien while Luck continues to recover, they may find that Colin Kaepernick is the best available option. Many NFL experts have pegged Kaepernick as the best of the free agent quarterbacks, with a 90.7 quarterback rating last season to go with a 16:4 touchdown to interception ratio. Other NFL players have been vocal about his potential, with Cam Newton saying Kaepernick is good enough to be a starter in the NFL, Bleacher Report noted.

Colts announce Andrew Luck will not play in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/FCs4ITN9GI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2017

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already said he believes that Kaepernick will be signed this season, Sports Illustrated noted, though some others have doubts. Many have accused NFL owners of essentially blackballing Kaepernick for sitting out the national anthem in protest of police brutality against black suspects.

It remains to be seen if the Indianapolis Colts will show any interest in Colin Kaepernick, but if the team continues to stumble with Andrew Luck out — and especially if Tolzien’s play contributes to the slow start — the NFL rumors about Colin Kaepernick’s potential return will likely only intensify.

