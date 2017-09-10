‘BB19’ Live Feed Update: Paul Cries After Talk With Alex, Leaves Alex Reciting ‘Hail Mary’ In Backyard [Video]

Although many believe Big Brother 19 houseguest Paul Abrahamian has played this season like a cold-hearted, calculated manipulator, on Sunday, he was overcome by a flood of emotion after having a tough talk with fellow houseguest Alex Ow, leaving her upset as well.

The veteran Big Brother player was tasked with a major decision, as live feed spoilers revealed that Paul was victorious in the most recent Power of Veto (POV) competition. Josh Martinez is the current Head of Household (HOH) and nominated Alex and fellow houseguest Kevin Schlehuber to sit on the eviction block.

Although Paul and his BB19 crew had already planned to take Alex out this week, he wanted to let her down easy and tell her he was not going to use the POV because he was sure she would beat him if they made it to final two together.

At around 1:20 p.m. Big Brother 19 house time, Paul and Alex sat alone so he could explain to her why he was not going to save her from the chopping block. Alex was saddened, saying she wished they had talked about this situation sooner, as Paul assured her he thought she would win America’s Favorite Player, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

At one point Paul proclaimed that winning the game for him was not about the money, which seemed hard for Alex to hear, as she noted how important the Big Brother 19 prize money would be for her. Joker’s Updates notes at one point she was sobbing, stating how hard she’d worked in the game.

Paul explained that losing by one vote this season, as he did when he was the final two during Big Brother 18, his soul would be crushed. Alex seemed to understand his position, but let him know that she still feels pretty terrible about the whole thing, as now she has no choice but to head out the door during the next eviction.

Do you think #BBPaul will keep flying under the radar? RT if you do. Fav if you don’t. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/hGF0PrmUnq — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 25, 2017

Despite this, at the end of their conversation, Alex could be heard on live feeds telling Paul not to worry because she will be a jury vote for him to win the BB19 game.

See videos below of Paul’s talk with Alex in which he explains he is not using the POV to save her (Warning: Videos contain strong language).

After leaving Alex, Paul was visibly upset and could be heard crying as he walked toward the kitchen area. Kevin asked him if he was okay, and from beneath dark sunglasses, Paul said he was.

Following the conversation, Alex headed to the backyard, clearly shaken by Paul’s revelation, where she sat down and began repeatedly reciting the Hail Mary prayer over and over.

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]