‘This Is Us’ Season 2: Is Justin Hartley’s Kevin Closer To Marriage Than His Sister Kate?

This Is Us has released a new trailer, and it’s giving a big clue for Season 2. The new trailer, titled “This is Marriage,” shows matriarch Rebecca Pearson talking about how sometimes in marriage someone has to make “the big moves.” The clip then segues to Toby (Chris Sullivan), telling Kevin (Justin Hartley) that Kate (Chrissy Metz) is going to be his wife and that he’s supposed to be her “person,” not her brother. It definitely looks like there’s some trouble in paradise in the present day, and we already know Rebecca and Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) marriage is on the rocks in the flashback scenes set in the mid-1990s.

While it appears that Toby is ready to tie the knot with Kate, in an interview with Variety, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman said the couple’s wedding will be on the back burner in Season 2 as Kate focuses on launching her singing career. According to Fogelman, a Koby wedding is “in the works” but is still just in the “gestation period.”

“I think these guys have a ways to go,” the This Is Us showrunner told Variety.

“The Big Three kids grew up with a really nice perception of marriage. Randall has taken it and turned it into a really glorious marriage, and [Kevin and Kate] are in various stages of trying. One is on the road to that and the other is farther down the road.”

Which brings us to Kevin. Fogelman recently tweeted a photo of Hartley’s character wearing a tuxedo and holding a diamond sparkler worthy of The Bachelor, with the Eiffel tower in clear view through a window behind him. The This Is Us showrunner captioned the photo with, “September 26th. Let’s go.”

When This Is Us fans last saw the twin Pearson son, he was headed to Los Angeles to shoot a Ron Howard movie after telling his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) that he wanted to rekindle his romance with her in New York. Now, Fogelman’s on-set photo seems to tease that things have flashed very forward for Kevin and Sophie—or did it flash backward? This is This Is Us, after all, so the photo could be from the past, the present, or even the future. It could even be from Kevin’s movie, although that’s unlikely considering the Sylvester Stallone flick is supposed to be a WWII movie set in the 1940s.

Hartley previously told Entertainment Tonight that he wasn’t sure if Kevin’s goal was to get married to Sophie again.

“[His goal] is to patch things up and try to pick up where they left off,” Hartley told ET of his character earlier this year.

“There is dirty laundry to be aired out. It’s not a fun thing, but to sometimes get what you really want, you have to talk about things that are uncomfortable and may be sad, and may be rotten, and things you can’t take back. But sometimes you need closure to open things back up.”

This Is Us fans know childhood sweethearts Kevin and Sophie married young and that Kevin cheated on his wife at some point during their marriage. Kevin and his ex-wife were estranged for 12 years before he tracked her down in New York and gave her his “Three Sentences” speech, which was way more than three sentences. Kevin won Sophie over, and now This Is Us fans will have to wait to see if they’ll race to the altar—or better yet, plan a future double wedding with Kate and Toby.

Check out the new trailer for This Is Us below.

This Is Us returns for its second season on Tuesday, Sept. 26. At 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Ron Batzdorff/NBC]