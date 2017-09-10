‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Teaser Trailer Released — Watch It Here! [Video]

It looks like it is a good Sunday for Fifty Shades of Grey fans, as a new look at Fifty Shades Freed was released today and it looks like the trilogy is going to come to an end with a bang. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are back for the final chapter in the Fifty Shades trilogy and Fifty Shades Freed is going to take us on a journey to the dark side, as seen in the Fifty Shades Freed teaser trailer below.

For the new teaser trailer, we get to see glimpses of the Anastasia Steele (Johnson) and Christian Grey (Dornan) wedding. From there, they are jetting off to their honeymoon and some fun times together. In the teaser, we get to see the moment Anastasia realizes just how rich she actually is now.

One of the moments that stands out in the Fifty Shades Freed teaser trailer is the new tagline” “Mrs. Grey will see you now.” Of course, this is very similar to the tagline used in the first movie, “Mr. Grey” will see you now.” While it is wedding time and honeymoon time, it is not all rainbows and sunshine for this final movie in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Besides the wedding and honeymoon storyline for Fifty Shades Freed, we get to see a glimpse of what else will be happening in this final chapter. It looks like Anastasia’s former boss, Jack Hyde, is coming back and seeking revenge while doing so. We see this at the end of the teaser, as Ana has someone sneak up behind her with a gun to her head.

We see a lot of teasers in the last few seconds of this trailer. It will make all Fifty Shades of Grey fans yearning for more, but we will have to wait a couple more months for that. The end of the teaser trailer tells us that the full trailer for Fifty Shades Freed will be out in November. How can they do that to us?

To be honest, this new teaser trailer is a lot to take in, so not giving us the full trailer might be a good thing.

Fifty Shades Freed debuts in theaters on February 14, 2018.

[Featured Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]