Duggar Family News: Josh & Anna Duggar And Jinger Vuolo Did Not Congratulate Brother On Wedding

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell got married this weekend, but not all the family members rose to congratulate the couple. While their parents, and some sisters like Jill and Jessa Duggar quickly took to their social media accounts to wish the newlyweds good luck, Josh and Anna Duggar as well as Jinger Vuolo did not. With the Duggar family at odds with one another over a lawsuit, it looks like the wedding was not a good enough reason to bring them together.

The latest news update on the Duggar family and their courtroom drama is that the four sisters, who were molested by their brother, are now asking “the court to deny [his] request to join their privacy lawsuit.” Despite the fact that the Duggars like to push for a wholesome, positive family image, it looks like this case is bringing out some of the disagreements they have with one another.

“It would appear that things aren’t hunky-dory if they are having public legal battles. That would indicate they’re not coordinating things with each other,” attorney Troy Slaten, who does not work with the Duggars, shared with E! News. “They are not on the same side […] If everything was good, they may want to help each other’s legal strategy but here, they clearly have opposing legal interest.”

But Joseph and Kendra’s wedding took the front page this weekend as the scandal took the backburner. This was a joyous moment for the family, with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the parents of their 19 kids, posting a message on video about just how excited they are for the young couple, and Joe’s siblings, Jessa and Jill, taking to Instagram and Twitter to congratulate him.

Such a beautiful wedding last night! Kendra, welcome to the family! You're a gem. So blessed to call you my sister! ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Even Jill’s husband Derick Dillard, who has been posting bleak sounding messages on Twitter recently, took the initiative to send his good wishes.

Congratulations to Joe and Kendra on their wedding! We are praying for many happy years together, seeking the Lord! — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 9, 2017

However, there were a few notable members of the Duggar clan, who is letting the weekend fade away without remarking about the wedding. Josh Duggar’s wife Anna, who has been back on Twitter this year, after taking two years of hiatus over her husband’s scandal, did not send a tweet to Joe or Kendra. Her last tweet was to congratulate Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth for conceiving their first baby.

Congrats to Austin & Joy Forsyth on the precious lil one on the way — we're so excited for you guys! https://t.co/hRditmNoET #BabyForsyth — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 30, 2017

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, who got married ten months ago to Jeremy Vuolo, also did not send out any message for the newlyweds. Considering how active she is on Instagram, her silence on the social media was resounding. Her husband Jeremy did post about the wedding, but in the most tangential way by posting a picture of Jessa’s baby son Spurgeon looking “dapper” in his suit.

Dapper ???? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Do you think the lack of comment from Josh and Anna Duggar, and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo tells something about the state of the family? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]