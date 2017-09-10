Kristen Stewart PDAs With Stella Maxwell To Dispel Robert Pattinson Dating Rumors During NYFW 2017

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have not been able to escape the rumors of getting back together ever since they broke up years ago. Recently, with his movie career taking off and his relationship with his fiancee, FKA twigs, seemingly on the rocks, the reunion rumor has been growing on media outlets. To keep these at bay, the Hollywood actress keeps up with her PDA with her current girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, to show that she is not going to jump headlong into her past.

With New York Fashion Week 2017 in full swing, Kristen and Stella have been seen all over the city. The actress has been flown into the Big Apple to promote her new directorial debut, Come Swim, at the Museum of Modern Art. This came at a good time as her girlfriend was gearing up to walk down multiple runways for NYFW.

However, despite their packed and conflicting schedules, they managed to find lots of time for each other. They have been seen many times taking a stroll, grabbing lunch, getting dinner and tangling themselves in PDA outside clubs.

This weekend, they did not hide their affection for each other during a dinner on an outside patio in New York.

“They spend their working lives fitting from one red carpet to the next,” Daily Mail reported. “So on their days off, Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell like to keep things a little more casual. The couple of nine months enjoyed a quiet dinner a deux on Thursday night, sharing a bottle of white wine as they held hands across the table.”

While they are the toast of the town when it comes to style, they kept their ensembles on the down low as they bonded over this simple dinner.

“The pair skipped the designer togs in favor of dressing down in their casual wear – denim for model Stella; a tracksuit and matching black hat for actress Kristen,” the same source reported.

Check out Stella Maxwell taking NYFW 2017 up by storm!

????@itsjeremyscott ???? happy 20th!! Ily!!! ???????? #nyfw A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

The fact that Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are going steady has been able to put a big damper on the rumor circulating around the actress and her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson. Recently, with his performance in Good Time getting a great review, the British actor has been attracting a lot of attention. There has been many stories about them “talking” again, but there has not been concrete sources to prove this.

But his resurgence in Hollywood has similar tone to the one that his Twilight co-star used to distance herself from being a teen actress. He has become much more artsy and gender fluid in the way he presents himself, even starring on the cover of W Magazine in tight orange turtleneck, pink pants and a tagline that emphasized this gender neutral look.

Robert Pattinson for W Magazine – October 2017 #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/IBMTvvh9hs — Magazine Covers (@_MagazineCovers) September 7, 2017

The tagline for this month’s cover was “Freedom of Choice: Embrace fashion’s daring fluidity.”

His new movie, Good Time, was also set in New York, with Robert Pattinson playing a quintessential Queens character. His onscreen performance and transformation was praised by many film critics.

“A visual treat filled out by consistently stellar work from Robert Pattinson, Good Time is a singularly distinctive crime drama offering far more than the usual genre thrills,” Rotten Tomatoes wrote.

