Gwen Stefani Pregnant At 47? She And Blake Shelton Are Reportedly At The ‘Perfect Time’

When it comes Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, the pregnancy rumors have followed them almost from the beginning of their two-year relationship. But, now, according to Radar Online, it’s no longer a rumor, with a source told the gossip site that the couple are officially expecting their first child.

“Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen’s boys,” says the source. “They knew they didn’t have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail.”

Stefani already has three boys, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. This would be the first child for Shelton.

The source claims that the Used to Love You singer is several months along, and she went through IVF treatments to conceive the child. Stefani is 47, and she wasn’t sure how easy it would be to get pregnant. In addition to receiving the IVF treatments at a clinic in Torrance, California, Stefani also received fertility-specific acupuncture.

An insider told Hollywood Life that this would be the perfect time for the two to have a baby. They have been together long enough for Shelton, 41, to become part of her family and have a good relationship with her boys.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Gwen Stefani will not be a coach on The Voice this season, and currently has no gigs scheduled. As for Shelton, he will still be coaching on the show this season. But, it seems the rest of his schedule has been cleared after mid-September.

The couple is reportedly making this new baby a top priority. They were both “emotional” and “overwhelmed” when they first got the news.

The Radar Online source also claims that Stefani and Shelton want a baby girl, and may have used the process that allows them to select a female embryo, just like fellow super couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Just this past week, Shelton released a new single, I’ll Name the Dogs. It seems to be a song about the life he is planning with Stefani. In it, he sings “you name the babies, and I’ll name the dogs.”

Can't wait for everyone to hear this!! Sooooooo good! #excited #new@blakesheltonmusic #ilovehim #friday gx ???? A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

If the baby rumor is true this time, we should hear an official announcement from the couple soon!

