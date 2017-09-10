Prince Harry Looking Slender As Engagement Rumors Continue

Prince Harry was recently spotted walking around wearing sweats and a T-shirt, looking rather slim, according to TMZ. The prince, who has been dating Suits actress Meghan Markle for several months, was leaving a gym located in Chelsea, just blending in with the crowd. According to the report, Harry was with a protection officer, but he looked very casual and laid back.

All eyes seem to be on Harry these days, as he is expected to get engaged to Markle soon. The two are said to be very much in love and just about everyone thinks that the two will end up making their relationship official. These engagement rumors have been circulating for several months, however, so it seems as though no one really knows Harry’s plan!

Harry has always been rather fit. However, TMZ points out that he looked like he has lost some weight. Could it be that he is trimming up because he knows he’ll be walking down the aisle soon? It’s totally possible! And how about that beard? Harry is definitely looking like he’s changing up his look — perhaps his gal pal likes him looking more scruffy, who knows?

Harry is still keeping up with his day-to-day life, going to the gym, and keeping up with his royal duties. Since Markle is based in Canada, the two don’t get to spend tons of time together. However, when they are together, they are beyond happy to be in each other’s company.

Prince Harry, Slimmed Down and Lookin' Like an Ordinary Guy Leaving the Gym https://t.co/iipsicIq0z — TMZ (@TMZ) September 10, 2017

Although Harry and Meghan have been dating for quite some time, the couple has yet to make their first public appearance together. According to Hello Magazine, that may happen later this month. Markle is expected to attend the Invictus Games on September 23, in Toronto, Canada, with her man, who is responsible for starting the “Paralympic-style multi-sport event.”

Prince Harry and @meghanmarkle are due to make their first official appearance together this month, say reports! https://t.co/m3WTeQJR6T pic.twitter.com/msB91G9wLM — HELLO! (@hellomag) September 10, 2017

Do you think that Prince Harry looks good? Do you think that he and Meghan Markle will get engaged this year? Are you looking forward to watching another royal wedding on television? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Toby Melville – WPA Pool / Getty Images]