Hillary Clinton On Donald Trump’s Inauguration Speech: ‘A Cry From The White Nationalist Gut’

Hillary Clinton has never shied away from sharing her opinions on Donald Trump and his supporters. Clinton once famously dubbed Trump’s followers as a “basket of deplorables” which, of course, drew the ire of said supporters. Now, Clinton has shared that she thinks Donald Trump’s inauguration speech was “a cry from the white nationalist gut.”

Hillary made the bold assertion during an interview with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning while promoting her new memoir, “What Happened.” When recounting what she was feeling, post-defeat, she admitted that was torn about whether or not she should attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. Eventually, she decided that as a former first lady, it was important for her to attend.

Being there in person was was a surreal experience for her, Clinton explained.

“So, there I was on the platform, you know, feeling, like an out-of-body experience. And then his speech, which was a cry from the white nationalist gut!”

“He was quite successful in referencing a nostalgia that would bring hope, comfort, and settle grievances for millions of people who were upset about gains made by others,” she added later.

Jane Pauley then sought confirmation that Hillary meant “millions of white people.” She agreed.

Yeah, millions of white people.

On her infamous “deplorable” quip, Hillary Clinton explained that she was inspired by how she felt that Donald Trump was behaving at the time.

“I thought Trump was behaving in a deplorable manner,” she replied. “I thought a lot of his appeals to voters were deplorable. I thought his behavior, as we saw in the Access Hollywood tape, was deplorable. And there was a large number of people who didn’t care. It did not matter to them.”

On whether or not that remark could have contributed to her losing the election, Hillary Clinton doesn’t buy it.

“They were already energized,” she said.”I don’t buy that. I’m sorry I gave him a political gift of any kind. But I don’t think that was determinative.”

You can catch Hillary Clinton’s interview in full below.

