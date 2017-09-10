Jef Holm Blasts Arie Luyendyk Jr. As ‘The Bachelor,’ Reveals Why Their Friendship Ended

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is fielding mixed reaction over the news that he has been cast as the next star of The Bachelor, but no reaction has been as damning as that of his former wingman, Jef Holm. Holm and Luyendyk competed for Emily Maynard’s heart on her season of The Bachelorette, landing as her final two, but remained friends after the ABC reality show—and Holm’s engagement to Maynard—ended. In fact, the duo’s social media stream from five years ago showed they were practically inseparable, hanging out together everywhere from Dancing with the Stars to a sushi bar.

But now, Jef Holm is hitting social media to post his response to the announcement of Arie’s Bachelor gig—and it’s not pretty.

“Oh the stories I could tell…” Holm tweeted. Jef later responded to Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss’ Arie announcement, saying he would “rather see a double Bachelor.”

Jef Holm also posted another tweet that alleged why his friendship with Arie Luyendyk Jr. ultimately ended. After a tweet circulated about a 30-something Arie allegedly hanging out with 18-year-old girls at sorority houses, Holm claimed he wasn’t involved in that activity. But he added this about Arie:

“I stopped being friends with him years ago because he’s disgusting.”

Jef Holm has not elaborated on what Arie Luyendyk Jr. did that is so disgusting, but there have long been rumors about the former besties and their wild, post-Bachelorette behavior. You can see Jef Holm’s tweets below.

While Jef Holm wants nothing to do with an Arie Luyendyk Bachelor season, not all franchise alums are against seeing the 36-year-old race car driver as ABC’s next leading man. Arie’s friend, former Bachelor star Sean Lowe, wrote that producers couldn’t have picked a better guy for the job.

In addition, Courtney Robertson, who won Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor, and went on to date Luyendyk, told People that her former flame has a “thick skin” and won’t pay attention to the haters.

“And America will get on board,” Robertson said of Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Luyendyk’s other ex, Emily Maynard, told People she has been waiting five years for him to be ABC’s leading man.

“I have been wanting Arie to be the Bachelor since my season ended forever ago, and I know he’s going to be great!” Emily told People.

“He’s so much fun to be around and comes from the nicest family, so the girls on his season really lucked out with him! Arie deserves nothing but the best, and I hope everything goes wonderfully for him!”

Several other Bachelor alums supported the decision of Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the next Bachelor star, including Nick Vial and Rachel Lindsay, the two most recent franchise stars.

