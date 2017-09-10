Caitlyn Jenner, Princess Diana Anger Feminist Icon Over ‘Woman Of The Year’ Award

Caitlyn Jenner has been under fire for her support of Donald Trump, and a prominent feminist, Germaine Greer, has attacked Caitlyn in the past for the Woman of the Year title.

Although the argument with Caitlyn Jenner is almost two years old, currently, Germaine Greer is still criticizing proposed choices for the Woman of the Year award — but Princess Diana is now Greer’s focus.

In 2015, when Caitlyn Jenner was nominated for the Woman of the Year title, feminist writer and icon, Germaine Greer, was critical of the selection of Jenner for the award by Glamour Magazine.

According to Advocate, Germaine Greer’s comments about Caitlyn Jenner were transphobic, and they stated the following.

“Even more worrisome given the rise in anti-trans violence, Greer went on to tell Cambridge students that transphobia does not exist.”

After getting public criticism about her comments against Caitlyn Jenner for the Woman of the Year title, Germaine Greer is still voicing her opinions in interviews, and has now called Princess Diana into question.

According to Mirror, around September 1, Germaine Greer said in an interview that Princess Diana was not an ideal choice, and went on to degrade Princess Diana in a statement that included a negative comment about the princess’ sexuality.

These statements made by Germaine Greer might come as a surprise to Caitlyn Jenner and Princess Diana fans since Greer has been a popular feminist icon since her 1971 publication of The Female Eunuch.

For example, around the time she was denouncing Princess Diana as a Woman of the Year candidate, Germaine Greer was mentioned in an article by the NY Times as being a strong voice among feminist intellectuals.

Outside of the comments made by Germaine Greer about the Woman of the Year award, Caitlyn Jenner is still dealing with opposition within the transgender community.

For example, around the end of August, Ashlee Marie Preston, a trans activist and Wear Your Voice magazine editor, confronted Caitlyn Jenner during a Los Angeles Trans Chorus event.

During that event, Ashlee Marie Preston was filmed telling Caitlyn Jenner she was wrong for supporting President Donald Trump.

According to Huffington Post, around September 1, Ashlee Marie Preston clarified her thoughts about Caitlyn Jenner and how supporting Donald Trump or Republicans as a trans person is counterintuitive.

For instance, Ashlee Marie Preston stated the following in a recent interview about the incident with Caitlyn Jenner at the Los Angeles Trans Chorus event.

“We can’t address external opposition while letting it go unchecked in our very own community… I’m not saying you can’t be an LGBTQ+ identified Republican; I’m saying that you don’t get to access safe spaces that are designated for those of us your political efforts have harmed.”

In the meantime, Caitlyn Jenner is still having relationship problems with her children. For example, the fight between Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian still has not cleared up.

Despite the tension and the hardships, according to EW, Kim Kardashian recently said in an interview that she was keeping her hopes up that there would be a better future with Caitlyn Jenner in it and stated the following.

“[A]t the end of the day, we’re all family. I’m just going to try to be super positive and hope that it all resolves itself.”

[Feature Image by Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images]