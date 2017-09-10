‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Spoilers: Will A Wedding Be Coming Soon For Kevin?

We are all getting the Kleenex ready, as we are only a few weeks away from the This Is Us Season 2 premiere on NBC. Every episode makes us cry, yet we all tune in every week to get the latest details and news on the Pearson family. The latest could be that Kevin Pearson, played by Justin Hartley, is going to be getting married in the new season of This Is Us? Check out the reasoning in our This Is Us Season 2 spoilers below.

While everyone is anxiously waiting for the premiere, it seems like the This Is Us cast is hard at work shooting the latest season. As if we were not excited enough about the premiere and new season, This Is Us writer Ken Olin shared an image from on set and it has the internet buzzing.

We all know that Kevin will be working on a movie this season, which happens to costar Sylvester Stallone. In the movie, Stallone will be playing a father figure to Hartley’s character. There are no details about the storyline of that movie, but could the movie be in Paris? The photo shared by Olin has a Paris backdrop or they are actually in Paris, so could it just be a scene from the movie?

Think maybe I'll share a little somethin' somethin' from yesterday's work on @NBCThisisUs with Mr. @justinhartley. 'Manny say whaaa?' pic.twitter.com/C8YicyRIgX — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 9, 2017

This definitely has everyone wondering if Kevin is proposing on This Is Us Season 2. When Season 1 ended, we saw that Kevin was trying to reconcile his relationship with Sophia (Alexandra Breckenridge). However, he got this movie role and could not turn it down, even though it took him across the country.

If the photo is an actual proposal, then the move across the country did not affect them, huh? While it could mean happy things coming for Kevin and Sophia, it looks like things are rocky for his brother, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). They are looking into adopting and it appears that they might not be on the same page.

The first clip shared of This Is Us Season 2 had Randall talking to his mother (Mandy Moore) about when they adopted him. Of course, one clip into the new season and we were all crying!

So, do you think Kevin will propose during the new season? This Is Us Season 2 premieres on September 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

