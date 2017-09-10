Kourtney Kardashian, Please Stay Away From Scott Disick, Says Fan

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may not be together, but they have always put up a united front for the sake of their three kids. But it looks like their fans do not really want them to be together anymore. One of the fans advised Kourtney to stay away from Scott because he looks better without her.

“Please stay away from Scott. He looks happier, hotter, and extremely handsome without your sulky whining attitude.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship did not work out because of Scott’s drinking problem and womanizing. There was a time when the two seemed to have fixed their differences, but even that didn’t last too long.

One would think that both Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should be held responsible for their strained relationship, but instead, it’s Kourtney who gets a lot of flak. Also, it just seems like no matter what Kourtney does, she can never keep her fans happy.

The Inquisitr had reported that Kourtney Kardashian is always mom shamed if she posts any pictures of herself having a good time or on a holiday. Someone, in fact, went on to say that she doesn’t give “two sh*ts” for her kids.

Although, Kourtney has moved on with Younes Bendjima, Life & Style magazine has stated that Scott Disick is not really happy that Kourtney’s focus has shifted.

lost somewhere A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Some may say that Scott Disick is just being a cry baby, but it looks like he is not really able to give up on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

heatwave ✌???????????? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Scott Disick can’t stop flaunting his high flying lifestyle and recently posted a picture of himself with Tommy Hilfiger and captioned it: “Couple gentlemen hanging out.”

Of course, he got criticized for calling himself a “gentleman,” and posing with what his fans deemed as a “racist.” But, it doesn’t mean he is going to stop flaunting! Some time ago, Scott had posted some pictures of himself while driving his expensive cars. It was probably because of this attitude that Scott and Kourtney separated.

Couple gentlemen hanging out A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should get back together? Do you think Kourtney is criticized more than Scott? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

