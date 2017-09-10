‘Apprentice’ Omarosa Manigault Placed On ‘No Fly’ List For Trump White House Meetings

Apprentice alum Omarosa Manigault has been placed on a “no fly” list for critical White House meetings new chief of staff John Kelly believes she has little to contribute to.

The New York Times reports Kelly came to his clear and stark assessment after just a few weeks on the job as President Donald Trump’s new, no-nonsense point man.

Reports are the often brash and sometimes abrasive former reality TV star had a “tendency to crash meetings where she doesn’t belong.”

Springing to action, Kelly appointed longtime aide Kristjan Nielsen in charge of the “no fly” as part of his overall plan to transform the President’s cabinet into a more focused and disciplined operation.

“Nielsen is also responsible for keeping Mr. Kelly’s no-fly list of aides he deems to be unfit,” a source added.

Just last month, Manigault caused a stir when she participated in a panel discussion at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) conference in New Orleans about the President’s agenda for black America that became so heated she walked off the stage at one point.

Throughout the panel discussion, some in the audience turned their back to Manigault whenever she spoke and others yelled at her before she snapped back and walked away.

Manigault’s official title at the White House is communications director for the Office of Public Liaison and soon after he joined the administration the Daily Beast reported Kelly sought to limit her access to Trump, reasoning she often “triggered” at least some of the social media rants he has become notorious for by compiling and presenting him with clips of unflattering news stories about his job performance and proposed policies.

TMZ reported Manigault recently brushed aside reports she might be on the way out in the administration’s never-ending game of “who’s out next” by reasoning she is fiercely loyal to the Trump and has been part of his inner circle since their Apprentice days began 14 years ago.

Since Trump took over the White House in early January, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Secretary of Defense Michael Flynn, Senior Advisor for Policy Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci are among those who’ve all come and gone.

