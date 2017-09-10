‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2017 Spoilers: Season 25 Premiere Songs Revealed

We are about one week away from the Dancing with the Stars 2017 premiere, as the new couples on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 will take the ballroom by storm. This will be our first chance to see these couples in action on DWTS 2017 and we have the songs they’ll be performing to (and some of the dance styles) below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Earlier this week, the new Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast was announced and now the true buzz gets started. We have Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas back this season, which is exciting news. Cheryl is paired with former NFL star Terrell Owens, so maybe some more football player luck for Cheryl? Mark Ballas is paired with violinist Lindsey Stirling, so it will be intriguing to see if she is as good on the dance floor as she is with a violin.

We also will see a battle of married couples, as newly married Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will be taking each other on again on DWTS Season 25. Their partners? A married couple themselves, as Vanessa and Nick Lachey will be battling it out for that mirror ball trophy. While they all hope to shine during that DWTS premiere, one couple will flop and go home first.

For the songs for the Season 25 premiere, we have some obvious choices, as Debbie Gibson will be taking on one of her own songs. Here is the lineup for the premiere of DWTS 2017, thanks to People:

Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe – Salsa to “Money Maker” by Ludacris featuring Pharrell Williams

Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten will dance to her own number-one hit “Lost in Your Eyes”

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess – Salsa to “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow

Drew Scott & Emma Slater will dance to “Our House” by Madness

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Foxtrot to “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Tango to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Cha Cha to “Don’t Worry” by Madcon

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – Cha Cha to “Come Get It Bae” by Pharrell Williams

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Tango to “So What!” by P!nk

Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko will dance to “Like That” by Fleur East

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke will dance to “Ain’t Too Proud to Bed” by The Temptations

Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kinds Horns

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy will dance to “Born Ready” by Disco Fries featuring Hope Murphy

My favorite moment ever! Playing the piano with @DebbieGibson I'm so happy we get to experience this journey together @dancingabc ! ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/gw5VQAg8eh — Alan Bersten (@Dance10Alan) September 9, 2017

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Who are you looking forward to see dance together on Dancing with the Stars 2017?

[Featured Image by ABC]