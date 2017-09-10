Eric Bolling’s Wife Adrienne Bolling, His Net Worth And Fox News Salary

Fox News Channel‘s decision to let Eric Bolling go, a few days ago, was devastating for the TV host. However, the death of his son, Eric Chase, just hours after he was dropped was tragic. He posted the following message on Twitter following the news.

Eric Bolling‏ @ericbolling Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. 1:20 PM – 9 Sep 2017

He also called on the public to respect their privacy in these trying times. On the cause of his son’s death, a TMZ report cites drug overdose. According to a Fox News insider who spoke to the site, Chase had a hard time dealing with the problems his father was facing at FNC. He was apparently also embarrassed by the harassment allegations levelled against him.

About His Wife

Eric Bolling and his wife, Adrienne Bolling, got married on October 4, 1997, according to IMDB and have been together since. That said, personal details about her are at best scanty. One of the main reasons why, is because she had never been involved in any celebrity relationships before him, with her name only making it to news headlines because of their relationship.

Prayers for this family????????Eric Bolling's son dies just one day after his father was fired https://t.co/0o4aZ4Ara8 via @MailOnline — Chris Coon (@ChrisCoon4) September 10, 2017

Moreover, Adrienne has no known social media profiles and has never spoken about her husband or son, at least publicly. She has also never applied for a divorce or been involved in extramarital affair drama. And in light of the sexual harassment allegations against her husband, she has never spoken about this. However, she and Eric are Roman Catholics, and apparently attend church every Sunday, according to Chicago magazine.

His Salary At Fox News And Net Worth

Eric Bolling has worked in numerous industries over the years. After graduating from Rollins College, Florida in 1984, he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but had to quit after a shoulder injury. He became a commodities trader after that on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and was one of NYMEX’s board of directors.

Eric Bolling becomes latest Fox News host to leave network amid sexual harassment claims. https://t.co/axufAocFRP pic.twitter.com/eGd462bHzC — Slate (@Slate) September 10, 2017

This was in the mid 2000s. He then joined CNBC and helped develop its Fast Money show. In August 2007, he left the network for Fox News Channel where he has hosted The Five and Cash In shows, and co-hosted The Fox News Specialists program. Celebrity Net Worth puts his net worth at about $25 million. He apparently had a $10 million annual compensation while at Fox News.

