‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Has A Confession To Make, What Will She Tell Abe?

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease more happenings for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in the upcoming weeks. For the week of September 18, Nicole is going to make a confession to Abe (James Reynolds). Nicole feels bothered, and this may prompt her to reveal what happened while she was on Halo.

Nicole just experienced an awesome victory in Days of Our Lives. Having Holly back with her is worth celebrating. The happiness will not last long, and spoilers tease Nicole will have a rough road ahead. Love and guilt will make her miserable, and she needs to make a big decision soon.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks tease Brady (Eric Martsolf) will force Nicole’s hand. He will offer her a position, and he will make it difficult for her to say no. Although Nicole wants to do something else, she will say yes to Brady’s offer. Brady will feel guilty about it, but the guy will still be insecure about Nicole and Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) closeness. A jealous Brady will resort to destructive behavior to drive a wedge between Nicole and Eric. This love triangle will pave the way for a twisted fate for all three.

Eric and Nicole remember key moments from the night of the party. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/YlYRLTqXA1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 7, 2017

Aside from dealing with Brady and Eric, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Nicole will struggle with guilt too. Nicole feels guilty about Deimos (Vincent Irizarry). Spoilers tease she will approach Abe to make a confession. Although the details of what she has to say are yet to be revealed, there’s a big chance it’s about her role in Deimos’ death.

Nicole owning up to murder will not be the only shocking twist. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Brady will demand something from Eric. In an effort to put an end to Ericole, he will find a way to get Eric arrested. His plan is to ask Eric to admit he killed Deimos. This way, he will feel more secure about his relationship with Nicole. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease more excitement for Arianne Zucker as her final air date draws nearer.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady ransacks Eric's room and makes a surprising discovery.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/khEG50cETT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 15, 2017

Back in March, news of Arianne’s decision to leave Days of Our Lives went viral. The actress confirmed her departure stating she will leave DOOL by April. Although the contract was up, Zucker decided to extend her stay in Salem to allow writers to wrap up Nicole’s storyline. The actress was with Days of Our Lives for 18 years, and fans were sad to see her go. Needless to say, Days of Our Lives spoilers hint thrilling scenes and exciting revelations in the upcoming weeks.

This week on #DAYS: Can Hattie be stopped before Marlena and John suffer a terrible fate? pic.twitter.com/6ieqovr6lI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 5, 2017

